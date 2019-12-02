Ameyo Gains Enterprise Contact Center Market Share in Emerging Markets, Set to Grow at 50%

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer engagement software provider 'Ameyo' announced its three recent enterprise client wins in the real estate and banking & insurance sector across emerging geographies. Ameyo signed up MagicBricks, a renowned real-estate platform in India, ABA Bank, Cambodia's Leading Private Financial Institution, and Awash International Bank - third largest bank in Ethiopia.

"Ameyo is a platform of choice for new-age disruptors with 7 in 10 Consumer Internet companies using it in India. This includes category leaders like Swiggy, Zomato, Myntra, Ola Cabs, Oyo Rooms, UrbanClap, Bank Bazaar, and Indialends," says Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder at Ameyo.

After establishing strong footprints in BFSI and large enterprises in India, Ameyo is now expanding into new international markets and has already on-boarded some of the biggest organizations in these geographies.

"We started our journey to establish leadership in emerging markets within the enterprise customer engagement space and have been constantly expanding geographies. Cambodia and Ethiopia are both new markets for us. In the recent past, we have opened up in Myanmar, Mongolia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Sudan, and some more geographies. Overall, there are about 60 countries and 8,000 enterprise accounts that we engage with. With this expansion, we are set to grow by 50% in revenues and an EBIDTA of 30% year-on-year for FY 2020," added Bhatia.

With its diversified build-up, Ameyo is accepting new challenges while evolving as a world-class leader in the contact center industry and is helping businesses from across the globe to bridge the gap between their customers and their processes.

About Ameyo

Ameyo (www.ameyo.com) is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

