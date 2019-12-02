International Development News
Development News Edition

Ameyo Gains Enterprise Contact Center Market Share in Emerging Markets, Set to Grow at 50%

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:30 IST
Ameyo Gains Enterprise Contact Center Market Share in Emerging Markets, Set to Grow at 50%

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer engagement software provider 'Ameyo' announced its three recent enterprise client wins in the real estate and banking & insurance sector across emerging geographies. Ameyo signed up MagicBricks, a renowned real-estate platform in India, ABA Bank, Cambodia's Leading Private Financial Institution, and Awash International Bank - third largest bank in Ethiopia.

"Ameyo is a platform of choice for new-age disruptors with 7 in 10 Consumer Internet companies using it in India. This includes category leaders like Swiggy, Zomato, Myntra, Ola Cabs, Oyo Rooms, UrbanClap, Bank Bazaar, and Indialends," says Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder at Ameyo.

After establishing strong footprints in BFSI and large enterprises in India, Ameyo is now expanding into new international markets and has already on-boarded some of the biggest organizations in these geographies.

"We started our journey to establish leadership in emerging markets within the enterprise customer engagement space and have been constantly expanding geographies. Cambodia and Ethiopia are both new markets for us. In the recent past, we have opened up in Myanmar, Mongolia, Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Sudan, and some more geographies. Overall, there are about 60 countries and 8,000 enterprise accounts that we engage with. With this expansion, we are set to grow by 50% in revenues and an EBIDTA of 30% year-on-year for FY 2020," added Bhatia.

With its diversified build-up, Ameyo is accepting new challenges while evolving as a world-class leader in the contact center industry and is helping businesses from across the globe to bridge the gap between their customers and their processes.

About Ameyo

Ameyo (www.ameyo.com) is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public, as well as hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all major industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, dialers, email, chat and social media such as Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997505/Ameyo_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....

Brushing teeth links with lower risks of heart failure

According to a study published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology ESC, Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure.Previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019