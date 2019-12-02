International Development News
Development News Edition

Hero MotoCorp sales down 15.31 pc at 5,16,775 units in Nov

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:41 IST
Hero MotoCorp sales down 15.31 pc at 5,16,775 units in Nov
Image Credit: Pixabay

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported 15.31 per cent decline in total sales to 5,16,775 units in November. The company had sold 6,10,252 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales were at 4,79,200 units as compared to 5,43,982 units in November last year. Scooter sales stood at 37,575 units as against 66,270 units in the year-ago month. Hero MotoCorp said its domestic sales during the month stood at 5,05,994 units as against 6,01,045 units in November last year, down 15.82 per cent.

Exports, however, grew 17 per cent at 10,781 units as compared to 9,207 units in the year-ago month. "Following record festive retail sales in October 2019 and lowest-ever inventory in two-years, the November 2019 despatch numbers reflect Hero MotoCorp's intent to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI norms," the company said.

In November the company said it commenced retail sales of BS-VI compliant motorcycle, Splendor iSmart with fuel injection technology. Hero MotoCorp said it has scaled up production of its BS-VI vehicles, while discontinuing rolling out of several BS-IV models in an effort to migrate completely to the new emission era.

It has stopped production of more than 50 variants of its BS-IV range of models, while rapidly increasing the production of BS-VI vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

LeadSquared Bags Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the Fifth Time in a Row

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2019 PRNewswire -- Bengaluru-based high velocity sales execution, automation and predictive analysis platform, LeadSquared, won the award as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the fifth time with ...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies over Rs 16 cr fine on Sanraa Media, its 6 officials

Regulator Sebi imposed a fine of over Rs 16 crore on Sanraa Media Ltd and its six officials in a matter related to manipulation of global depository receipts GDRs. The order comes pursuant to an investigation conducted by Sebi in connection...

Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0. Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings...

China factory data drives bounce in European shares

European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0813 GMT, led by a 1.2 gain fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019