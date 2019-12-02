OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

International Development News
Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer (India & South Asia) for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real estate businesses of the company, has been appointed as CEO (India & South Asia) for OYO Hotels & Homes, it added.

Ghosh will join OYO Hotels & Homes founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Baja Corporation founder & CEO Betsy Atkins and other industry experts like Munish Varma, Bejul Somaia and Mohit Bhatnagar, among others, on the company's board, OYO Hotels & Homes said in a statement. In his role on the board, Ghosh will focus on five key areas namely, safety and security, customer experience, corporate governance, revenue management and stakeholder communications, the statement said.

"Ghosh's strong business acumen, problem-solving capabilities, passion for building an organisation with strong corporate governance and a high-performing work culture that thrives on principles of diversity and inclusion, make him the perfect choice for this larger and more strategic role, at a global level," OYO Hotels & Homes founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said. The decision will help OYO achieve its goals globally, he added.

On the appointment, Ghosh said, "I am thankful to the board for inviting me into the august group to further build OYO as a global brand to reckon with, by not just growing fast, but growing right." Ghosh and Kapoor will "work closely through the coming month to enable a smooth and seamless transition", the statement said.

Rohit's remit will now also span the operations of over 18,000 hotels across over 500 cities in India and South Asia, it added.

