UST Global Announces D3code Winners

- D 3code is India's largest hackathon for college and university students, organized by UST Global

- Each member of the Top 20 Finalist teams received conditional job offers to join UST Global, while the Top 3 teams walked away with exciting prizes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the winners of the 1st edition of 'D3code', a hackathon for college students across the nation. D3code (pronounced "Decode") was organized for students pursuing bachelor's and master's degree courses. Participants were challenged to solve complex problems and their passion for innovation, design thinking, and programming skills were tested. D3code is one of the pre-events under the umbrella of UST Global's annual Developer Conference D3 - Dream, Develop and Disrupt, which will be held December 5th and 6th in Thiruvananthapuram. D3 is UST Global's annual developer conference where the brightest minds meet to learn and develop their digital and coding skills.

UST Global Logo

D3code consisted of four rounds. Shortlisted teams participated in three online rounds before moving on to the next stage. Following this, a video interview was conducted, where the top 20 teams progressed into a 24-hour onsite hackathon held at the iconic UST Global Campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 1st and 2nd. The Top 3 teams of the first edition of D3code were, Team 1 - Team Kanavgupta_5114 (IIT, Roorkee), Team 2 - Team Simplifiers (Pune Institute of Computer Technology, Pune) and Team 3 - Team GenY (SRM KTR, Chennai).

Speaking on the occasion, Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global said, "Congratulations to all the participants and winners of D3code. We are very pleased that we could provide participants an opportunity to showcase their technical and problem-solving skills. We are also delighted with the outcome and the ideas proposed by the students. This year's competition demonstrated the success of our first edition of D3code and has set the bar high for future editions."

Each member of the top 20 teams received conditional job offers to join UST Global (India). The top 3 teams also walked away with exciting prizes including MacBook Pros, Hard Drives, Raspberry Pi 4 Desktop Kits, USB Flash Drives, Battery packs, and cash prize in the range of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)