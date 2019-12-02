Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis govt put Maha under 'Rs 6.71 lakh cr' debt: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:04 IST
Fadnavis govt put Maha under 'Rs 6.71 lakh cr' debt: Minister

The previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government has put Maharashtra under a massive financial burden of "Rs 6.71 lakh crore", Cabinet minister Nitin Raut said on Monday, but assured the new Shiv Sena-headed administration will fulfil all promises made to farmers. Addressing the media here, he said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is not opposed to giving financial aid of Rs 2,500 per hectare to farmers, who suffered crop loss due to unseasonal rains in October, as demanded by former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He assailed the erstwhile BJP-led government over the financial condition of the state. "Yesterday, we took a review meeting of the economic condition of Maharashtra and the state has Rs 4.71 lakh crore financial burden.

"Besides, there is an additional burden of Rs 2 lakh crore. So if the state faces Rs 6.71 lakh crore financial burden, then it is the Fadnavis government which has put the state under such a massive financial burden," said Raut. Asked about Fadnavis demanding that the government announce Rs 2,500 per hectare financial assistance to farmers without waiting for the Centre's help, he said the state is not opposed to giving this relief amount to cultivators who suffered losses due to untimely rains.

"The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is determined to fulfil the promises made to farmers," said Raut, who was sworn-in as a Cabinet minister last week, but is yet to be allocated a portfolio. Asked about BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's sensational claim on central funds, Raut said Fadnavis should clarify on the issue.

Hegde has claimed Fadnavis was made chief minister last month despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds from being 'misused'. If such a thing has happened, the Congress minister said, then Fadnavis should clarify why funds meant for farmers were returned to the central government.

Fadnavis has rejected Hegde's claim and asserted neither the Centre asked for any funds nor the Maharashtra government sent back any amount to it. Raut said the MVA government is committed to development of Vidarbha and its people.

Earlier, the minister visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, the monument where Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and his followers had embraced Buddhism in 1956..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

End of an error: full stop for UK apostrophe society

London, Dec 2 AFP Britains Apostrophe Protection Society is closing down, its founder has announced, saying it had sadly lost the fight against ignorance and laziness. Former journalist John Richards, 96, started up the society in 2001, aim...

Mylan, Biocon launch biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin in US

Biotechnology major Biocon and drug firm Mylan NV on Monday announced the launch of biosimilar Ogivri, used for treatment of certain breast and gastric cancers, in the US market. It is a biosimilar of global pharma major Roches Herceptin.Og...

UPDATE 3-EU fails to block U.S. tariffs in new WTO aircraft ruling -sources

The World Trade Organization has found the EU has failed to withdraw all subsidies to planemaker Airbus, three people familiar with the matter said, a decision likely to permit the United States to maintain tariffs on European goods. A new ...

Death toll in Tunisia bus accident rises to 26

Ain Snoussi Tunisia, Dec 2 AFP At least 26 people were killed when their bus crashed into a barrier on a mountain road and careered into a ravine in northwest Tunisia, officials said Monday. The health ministry said that 17 people were also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019