NCC bags Rs 243 cr road project
Infrastructure firm NCC on Monday said it has bagged Rs 243 crore road project from a state government agency.
"NCC has received one new order for Rs 243 crore (exclusive of goods and services tax) in the month of November 2019," the infrastructure firm said in a filing to the BSE.
This order, which pertains to roads division, has been received from a state government agency and does not include any internal order, the filing said.
