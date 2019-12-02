Left Menu
NCC bags Rs 243 cr road project

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:11 IST
Infrastructure firm NCC on Monday said it has bagged Rs 243 crore road project from a state government agency.

"NCC has received one new order for Rs 243 crore (exclusive of goods and services tax) in the month of November 2019," the infrastructure firm said in a filing to the BSE.

This order, which pertains to roads division, has been received from a state government agency and does not include any internal order, the filing said.

  • BSE

