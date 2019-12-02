Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Venture, 4 others pay over Rs 5.2 cr to settle case with Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:14 IST
ICICI Venture, 4 others pay over Rs 5.2 cr to settle case with Sebi

ICICI Venture Funds Management Company and four other entities settled with Sebi a case of alleged violation of norms pertaining to venture capital funds by paying a consolidated amount of over Rs 5.2 crore towards settlement charges. They were also alleged to have violated the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices regulations, Sebi said in five separate but similarly-worded orders.

India Advantage Fund III, India Advantage Fund IV, Dynamic India Fund III and Dynamic India Fund IV are the other four entities besides ICICI Venture Funds Management that have settled the case. In its settlement order, the regulator said the pending adjudication proceedings initiated against the entities through show-cause notices are disposed of.

Sebi noted that ICICI Venture was acting as investment manager to India Advantage Fund III and India Advantage Fund IV. In addition, it was also acting as a sponsor to foreign venture capital investors -- Dynamic India Fund III and Dynamic India Fund IV. The allegations against them included factual misrepresentation to investors with regard to registration status, inadequate information and lack of clarity in proposals for extension, liquidity and consent of investors.

Also, it was also alleged that management of the funds was not in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the private placement memorandum. ICICI Venture, in a statement, said that under the Sebi's settlement process, allegations are neither accepted nor rejected by an applicant and the proceedings initiated gets disposed off. This brings the matter to rest.

"Based on allegations by certain individual investors in a family of funds established in 2005-06 and managed or advised by ICICI Venture, the said allegations were contested by the parties and investigated by Sebi. "Based on the subsequent application for settlement filed by ICICI Venture, Sebi passed various settlement orders against the various entities on November 29, 2019 and December 2, 2019 with an aggregate settlement amount of Rs 5.2 crore for all entities in total," it added.

However, pending proceedings, the five entities filed settlement applications with the regulator without admitting or denying the guilt. The settlement terms proposed by them were considered by the regulator's High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC). The committee recommended the case for settlement on payment of consolidated settlement amount of Rs 5,21,92,635 by them.

The recommendation of HPAC was also accepted by the panel of whole-time members of Sebi. Accordingly, the five entities paid the consolidated settlement amount, following which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) settled the proposed adjudication proceedings.

Sebi said enforcement actions, including commencing or reopening of the proceedings, could be initiated if any representation made by them is found to be untrue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

London Bridge terrorist's accomplice arrested as UK holds vigil

A close aide of Usman Khan, the convicted terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir shot dead during Fridays terror attack, has been arrested on suspicion of terror plots even as the London Bridge was opened to traffic and pedestrians amid h...

UPDATE 1-Demonstrators gather as U.S. Supreme Court hears major gun case

A legal fight over a New York City handgun ordinance that could give the U.S. Supreme Courts conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights goes before the nine justices on Monday in one of the most closely watched cases of their curre...

Estimated revenue loss by Palestine from 2000-17 due to occupation is $47.7 bn: UN

The economic cost of occupation for the Palestinian people for the 2000-2017 period is estimated at USD 47.7 billion, almost thrice the size of the Palestinian economy in 2017, and it continues to rise, according to a UN report. The UNCTAD ...

ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.49 crore in drug money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate ED has provisionally attached immoveable and moveable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore of Deep Ram Thakur and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a drug money laundering case. According to an off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019