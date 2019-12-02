Left Menu
India Inc neither anti-national nor anti-government: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Biocon Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday said India Inc is "neither anti-national nor anti-government", continuing her support for veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj who stated that India Inc was afraid of criticising the Narendra Modi government. Shaw, who had earlier said the government treated India Inc as "pariahs" and doesn't want to hear any criticism of the economy, was responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman remarks that spreading one's own impression "can hurt national interest" in relation to the statement made by Bajaj on Saturday.

"Madam we are neither anti national nor anti government. We want you to succeed big time as fastest growing economy n rise to the top of the global league of economies. I am a proud apolitical National n only want the Govt to promote good policies including at State level," Shaw tweeted. She was replying to a tweet by Sitharaman who shared a video of The Economic Times' ET Awards event in Mumbai on Saturday where Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Group, had told Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on dais that people were afraid of criticising the BJP government's policies and added that no one in the business community would speak about this issue.

In the tweet, Sitharaman said, "Home Minister @AmitShah answers on how issues raised by Shri. Rahul Bajaj were addressed. Questions/criticisms are heard and answered/addressed. Always a better way to seek an answer than spreading one's own impressions which, on gaining traction, can hurt national interest." Supporting Bajaj, Shaw had earlier said, "Hope the govt reaches out to India Inc for working out solutions to revive consumption n growth. So far we are all pariahs n govt does not want to hear any criticism of our economy." PTI RKL MKJ

