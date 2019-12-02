Left Menu
HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank's Net Banking and Mobile Banking services are not working for many users on Monday as dozens of them took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the issue.

The problems with the services of HDFC Bank were initially reported a few hours ago when many users complained that they are not able to access their website.

Responding to the complaints, HDFC Bank said, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly."

Many customers continued to complain about the problems with the online services of HDFC Bank.

Further details are awaited.

