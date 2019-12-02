HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank's Net Banking and Mobile Banking services are not working for many users on Monday as dozens of them took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the issue.

The problems with the services of HDFC Bank were initially reported a few hours ago when many users complained that they are not able to access their website.

Responding to the complaints, HDFC Bank said, "Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly."

Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we're confident we'll be able to restore services shortly. (1/2) — HDFC Bank Cares (@HDFCBank_Cares) December 2, 2019

Many customers continued to complain about the problems with the online services of HDFC Bank.

.@HDFCBank_Cares .@HDFC_Bank what has happen to your banking experience ? #hdfcbank #patheticservice When it comes down to taking charges from your customer you all are very prompt, but what happens to you when you need to provide service ? pic.twitter.com/m74m6Ndii9 — Vinay Kotian (@OnlyVinayKotian) December 2, 2019

⁦@HDFC_Bank⁩ since morning there is technical problem in your Mobile login. #hdfcbank pic.twitter.com/66LfDZayqk — RAKESH JASWANI (@rockyjaswani) December 2, 2019

Further details are awaited.