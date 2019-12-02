Gowan Company Announces Acquisition of Two New Active Ingredients, Fenamidone and Pencycuron, from Bayer AG

Gowan Crop Protection Limited, an affiliate of Gowan Company, L.L.C., announced today that it has entered into agreements with Bayer AG to acquire rights to the active ingredients Fenamidone and Pencycuron. The acquisition includes product registrations and trademarks including Consento™, Reason™, Monceren™, and Prestige™, and related intellectual property and labels for both fungicides. The transactions closed December 1st, although Bayer and Gowan will work together over the next several months to facilitate an orderly hand-off and to maintain quality customer service in all geographies. The financial terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

Pencycuron is a foliar and seed treatment product for the control of diseases originating from Rhizoctania solani in various crops including cotton, rice, potatoes, turf and vegetables. It has broad presence in Japan, Brazil, India and Russia, among other countries.

Fenamidone is a product for control of diseases originating from water molds or the oomycetes class of fungi, key among them being downy mildew, late blight and early blight on grapes, vegetables, potatoes and ornamentals. With sales in the USA, Mexico, India, Russia, and Brazil, Fenamidone is a critical tool for many growers around the world.

A cornerstone of Gowan's Muddy Boots philosophy is to help growers combat the challenges of pests and diseases. Gowan believes this acquisition will expand its core product offering and allow the company to better serve growers' needs.

About Gowan Company: Gowan Company, based in Yuma, Arizona, USA, is a family-owned developer, registrant and marketer of crop protection products, seeds, and fertilizers. Gowan champions technology for agriculture and horticulture through innovative product development, public advocacy and quality production.