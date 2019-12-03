Left Menu
ATCS Pvt. Ltd. Gets CMMI Maturity Level 5 Recognition

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:58 IST
  03-12-2019
ATCS Pvt. Ltd. becomes the only CMMI Maturity Level 5 company in Rajasthan

JAIPUR, India, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATCS, a growing business and development consulting firm has been successfully assessed and appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 (CMMI-DEV, V1.3). The company has been acknowledged for strong business models, service excellence, innovation and process improvements by the CMMI Lead Appraiser from MQAS.

"The CMMI Level 5 appraisal is an important milestone in ATCS's continued efforts to grow and improve. Our year-long journey has helped us improve our performance, manage process and change in an effective way that could be beneficial for the organization and our clients. The appraisal confirms our learnings during the journey and validates our commitment to quality delivery to our clients," said Sanjul Vaish, CEO, ATCS India.

With this achievement, ATCS is now the only CMMI Maturity Level 5 company in Rajasthan. The company joins few selected global organisations who have accomplished this feat.

"This achievement has strengthened our commitment towards ever-evolving process capabilities achieved through the application of global industry best practices. This assessment reinforces ATCS' commitment of delivering customer satisfaction and learning from experiences," said Mukul Gupta, Head Operations and Quality Assurance.

"ATCS is a highly committed team focussed towards achieving customer satisfaction through continual improvement in quality systems in all spheres of operations," said Dr. Vinit Maheshwari, CMMI Institute Certified High Maturity Lead Appraiser, fromMQAS.

This assessment validates ATCS's process capabilities based on CMMI best practices and its ability to continuously improve and evolve its process capabilities over time.

About CMMI Maturity Level 5

An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an 'optimizing' level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the cause of the process outcomes.

About ATCS Pvt. Ltd.:

ATCS is a digital solutions, product and services company helping organizations with digital transformation through use of visual concepts, innovative technologies, professional IT consultants and a globally diverse workforce with a passion for helping our clients succeed. With 20 years' experience, onsite presence in North America, Europe and Asia, ATCS provides seamless offshoring development with local expertise. Find out more about ATCS at https://www.atcs.com/

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

