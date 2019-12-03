Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation

Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday lashed out at e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart and demanded that the government takes action against them for alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy norms.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:19 IST
CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation
About 7 crore traders provide employment to about 40 crore people. Image Credit: ANI

Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday lashed out at e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart and demanded that the government takes action against them for alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) policy norms. "The e-commerce market has been greatly vitiated by some of the major companies prominently Amazon and Flipkart who are bravely violating the FDI policy by indulging into all kinds of unethical and unfair business practices by offering deep discounts, indulging into predatory pricing, controlling inventory, having exclusivity of products and maintaining preferential seller system," said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CAIT National Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said these companies are causing huge loss of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue to the government. "Even after making huge sales, they are registering losses of thousands of crores of rupees every year, thereby devouding the government with huge revenue of income tax," he said.

By offering deep discounts ranging from 10 to 80 per cent on their e-commerce portals, these companies are clearly influencing the prices and creating an uneven level playing field which is in direct contravention of the policy, said Khandelwal. On the other hand, about seven crore traders across the country are providing employment to about 40 crore people.

"We are of the considered view that digitalisation of traders is the need of the hour and e-commerce is fast-growing future mode of business. The alignment of traders with e-commerce will be a major step in achieving the target of five trillion dollar economy by 2024." CAIT said it is most surprising that these companies are incurring thousands of crores of rupees losses every year but are still continuing their business activities which is much against the basic fundamental of business.

It appears that their investors are supporting them in funding the losses and as such it is not a business but a valuation game, which is creating an uneven level playing field and unfair competition in the market, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said U.S. legislation supporting protesters may damage business confidence in the financial hub, and announced a fourth round of relief measures to boost an economy battered by months of demonstrations...

SPECIAL REPORT-Powder Keg: FDA bowed to industry for decades as alarms were sounded over talc

At an invitation-only gathering late last year, U.S. regulators and their guests huddled at a hotel near Washington, D.C., to discuss the best way to detect cancer-causing asbestos in talc powders and cosmetics. The Asbestos in Talc Symposi...

Trump defends Iranians 'killed for protesting'

London, Dec 3 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Irans crackdown on anti-government protesters, as rights groups said the death toll had soared. Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that petrol price...

'Make in India' should not become 'Dump in India': LS members

Lok Sabha members demanded on Tuesday that the bill seeking to regulate ship-breaking in India be discussed in detail to ensure it has adequate measures to reduce the impact on the environment, saying Make in India should not become Dump in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019