Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari pitches for reducing paper imports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:27 IST
Gadkari pitches for reducing paper imports

India needs to discourage large-scale paper imports to boost the domestic paper industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. The MSME minister also pitched for use of bamboo as a raw material by the industry as different types of papers can be made using bamboo. The government has allocated Rs 1,300 crore towards 'Bamboo Mission', he said.

"India is witnessing large-scale paper imports despite the presence of diversified paper sector in the country. I am especially concerned about the growth prospects of small scale paper and pulp industries, an important part of MSME sector. "The imports in paper sector need to be discouraged while exports should be enhanced to support the domestic industry," Gadkari said in a video message at the inauguration of Paperex 2019. He pitched for increasing the use of bamboo as it can be a win-win situation for the paper industry and the farmers.

JK Paper Managing Director Harshpati Singhania said,"Growth in paper industry is moving from developed world to the developing world. Consumption growth is declining in Europe and Americas while the same is going up in Asia and some of the Latin American countries. Currently, India is the fastest growing paper market in the world”. Singhania, who is also the founder President of Indian Paper Manufactures Association (IPMA), said servicing the growing requirement of paper is both an opportunity and a challenge for the industry. Large-scale import of cheap paper is meeting the demand which should have been met by the domestic industry.

Paperex, the largest conference for pulp and paper technology organised in Asia is sharply focussing on technologies to replace single use plastic with paper and paperboard in an accelerated manner. The conference is being organised by Inpaper International, the journal of Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association (IARPMA).

Paperex is designed to meet all the aspirations of technology seekers as the world’s latest and cost effective technologies will be presented during the 3-day conference, said P G Mukundan, Secretary General IARPMA. According to IARPMA, paper industry is expecting a big leap in growth from present consumption of 18.5 million tonne to 25 million tonne by 2025 due to emerging consumer trends which favour paper over non-biodegradable options.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Greta Thunberg arrives by sail in Europe for climate talks

Lisbon, Dec 3 AP Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived Tuesday by catamaran in the port of Lisbon after a three-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean from the United States. The Swedish teen sailed to the Portuguese capital before heading...

UPDATE 1-UN to deliver food aid to 4.1 mln in Zimbabwe, fears 'major crisis'

The United Nations said on Tuesday it was procuring food assistance for 4.1 million Zimbabweans, a quarter of the population in a country where shortages are being exacerbated by runaway inflation and climate-induced drought.Zimbabwe, once ...

Africa Security Forum 2019: Experts try to bring out solutions to impact of climate change

The impact of climate change on security in Africa is the theme of the 2019 edition of the Africa Security Forum that takes place in Moroccos capital, Rabat from December 1 to 3, 2019. The three-day event allows the participants to explore ...

NGT directs DPCC to ensure no sewage is dumped near East Delhi hospital

The National Green Tribunal on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of municipal solid waste in East Delhi and directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee DPCC to ensure that no sewage is dumped in a drain abutting the Dha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019