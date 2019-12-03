Left Menu
19 lakh farmers enrolled under govt's pension scheme

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:46 IST
As many as 18.80 lakh farmers have so far enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana (PM-KMY), a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Under the scheme launched in September this year, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for next three years.

All small and marginal farmers who are currently between 18 to 40 years of age can apply for the scheme. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said PM-KMY is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for small and marginal farmers.

As on November 29, 18,80,249 farmers have registered for the scheme. This includes 52,994 farmers from Madhya Pradesh. A total of 612 farmers enrolled from Bhind district and 382 farmers from Datia district of the state, he said. These are dynamic figures which keep on changing on further registrations by farmers, he added.

"It is estimated that about 3 crore small and marginal farmers... may benefit from the scheme. Since it is a voluntary scheme, it is not feasible to indicate the time by which all the farmers would avail benefit under the scheme," the minister said. He further said there is no provision for nomination or selection of farmers by the government for the scheme.

All small and marginal farmers across the country who are not otherwise covered under the exclusion criteria of the scheme are eligible to enrol themselves for PM-KMY, he added.

