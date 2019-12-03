Left Menu
Country facing economic crisis due to Centre's 'wrong' policies: Gehlot

  Jaipur
  Updated: 03-12-2019 21:06 IST
Country facing economic crisis due to Centre's 'wrong' policies: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the country is facing economic crisis due to "wrong" policies of the NDA government and states too were getting affected due to them. Gehlot said everyone should be concerned for the current situation of the economy because the growth rate has lowered, "there are no jobs" and trade and business are suffering.

"A situation of economic crisis is there in the country today and not only the Centre, but we all should be concerned for that. People are losing jobs, businesses have been affected. The situation in the country is becoming very serious," he said at a function in the state secretariat here. He claimed the states' share of fund and grants were being cut considerably by the Centre.

The chief minister said the Centre implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a "wrong" manner. "One nation one tax was there in the mind of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. It was a revolutionary step of him that there will be only one tax (slab) of 18 per cent but the government changed, different slabs were introduced, revenue too declined," he said.

Gehlot said the recent comments of industrialists such as Rahul Bajaj would "wake up" the government. Bajaj, the chairman of Bajaj group, had openly told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at a programme in Mumbai on Saturday that people were afraid of criticising the BJP government's policies and that no one in the business community would speak about economic issue.

"The finance minister's husband too said the government has no understanding of the economy," the chief minister said.

