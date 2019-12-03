Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trai fixes 3 working day to process MNP in same circle, 5 days for inter-circle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:26 IST
Trai fixes 3 working day to process MNP in same circle, 5 days for inter-circle

Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday revamped mobile number portability (MNP) rules, making the entire process faster and simpler, and prescribed three working days timeline for port out requests within a service area. Similarly, timeline of five working days has been prescribed for requests for port out from one circle to another.

The new rules will come into effect from December 16. "Individual porting request of intra-licenced service area nature will be completed in 3 working days; whereas the porting requests of inter-licence service area nature and all porting requests under corporate category will be completed in 5 working days," Trai said in a statement.

According to present rules, telecom operators and MNP service providers are required to process the request of subscribers within four days in the same circle to change their telecom operator without changing their mobile number. While the stipulated time was four days for transferring mobile number into other telecom circle or on to network of any other operator outside the circle from where a subscriber purchased the connection.

The MNP request under the present rule will be processed till December 9 and the service will not be available between December 10 and December 15 as entities involved in the process will be migrating their systems to implement new rules. Besides this, other major changes have been incorporated such as the validity of the Unique Porting Code or UPC has been brought down to four days instead of a fortnight prescribed earlier, for all circles except Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East, where the validity of the said code remains unchanged to 30 days, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on ...

Trump announces US will host G7 Summit at Camp David

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the next years G7 summit will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, weeks after the White House first announced and later quickly reversed plans to hold ...

Kolkata man arrested for harassing 32-yr-old woman in metro train

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman and passing lewd comments in a metro train here, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Gar...

Crime against women: DCW chief sits on hunger strike; demands capital punishment for rapists

Hours after DCW chief Swati Maliwal began her indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for rapists, the Delhi Police asked her to shift from the site to which she relented late in the night. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019