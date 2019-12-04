Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as Trump raises spectre of longer trade war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:06 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as Trump raises spectre of longer trade war
Image Credit: Flickr

Asian shares extended their losses on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election, dashing market hopes for a quick preliminary agreement.

Investors turned to safe-haven assets, boosting bond prices and sending gold to a one-month high, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1% in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX200 was down 1.6%, having shed almost 4% since closing on Monday.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year treasuries fell as low as 1.6930% overnight, the sharpest fall since May. It stood at 1.7242% on Wednesday. "Suddenly you can feel the market," said Sean Taylor, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific at German asset management firm DWS, calling trade the top threat to the global outlook.

"It just takes one or two comments and then a bad feeling again," he said. "It's still quite uncertain." Trump had told reporters in London that there is "no deadline" for an agreement with China to end the tit-for-tat tariff war that has hurt global growth.

"In some ways, I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," Trump told reporters in London. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said no high-level meetings are scheduled and the parties still needed to sort out details about Chinese purchases of U.S. farm products and an enforcement mechanism.

If there is no deal or substantial progress before Dec. 15, tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers and toys, will take effect, Ross said. SELLDOWN

A wave of selling on Wall Street followed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding a percentage point, the Nasdaq half a percentage point and the S&P 500 0.66%. "As if we needed a reminder, the market remains incredibly sensitive to trade developments," said RBC Capital Markets' Chief US Economist, Tom Porcelli. "The lack of urgency to cut a deal was presented today as very real."

In currency markets China's yuan took a beating and there was a flight to the safe-haven Japanese yen and to the Swiss franc, which held just under a one-month high on Wednesday. However the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars mostly held on to gains won against the greenback after disappointing manufacturing data weakened the U.S. currency on Monday.

"It might be that apart from the global risky stuff, the market is thinking about the U.S. economy maybe slowing," said Westpac FX analyst Imre Speizer. "They're pricing a little bit more in for Fed cuts."

The dollar last traded for 108.65 yen, while a euro bought $1.1081 and the Aussie $0.6850. Gold was steady at $1,477.20 per ounce.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude steadied to gain 0.61% to $56.44 per barrel, after sliding following Trump's comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019