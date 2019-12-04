Left Menu
WurfelKuche plants a tree for every kitchen they install as their GoGreener initiative

In the wake of the environmental stress and as a consequence of the way pollution has been affecting the earth today, it is very important to be responsible for your environment, your planet, yourself and your future.

The Wurfel team planting trees as a part of their #GoGreener Initiative in Chikmagalur. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the wake of the environmental stress and as a consequence of the way pollution has been affecting the earth today, it is very important to be responsible for your environment, your planet, yourself and your future. Ending the year on a green note, Wurfel chose to do its part of contributing to the environment by planting trees. Wurfel plants a tree for every kitchen installed. Wurfel arranged for a tree plantation drive organized by Sankalptaru and planted 500 trees at Chikmagalur, 200 km from Bengaluru. Wurfel as a brand is inspired by nature and has always been eco-friendly, promotes healthy living and ensures that all its products contribute to a healthy living environment. This is achieved by ensuring that every board is of E1-Grade quality and FSC certified from Europe. Wurfel strongly believes in maintaining the eco-system balance. This is achieved by ensuring that all boards used are eco-friendly and are produced only from self-cultivated forests. "We at Wurfel believe in being socially responsible and always work towards maintaining the balance of the eco-system. We, as a responsible brand think positively and work towards contributing our bit to the environment and hence we plant one tree for every kitchen we install. We also ensure that you have a healthy home where you spend most of your time," said Khanindra Barman, CEO and Co-Founder. This plantation drive was carried out in Yemmedoddi village in Taluka, Chikmagalur. 500 Areca nut saplings were planted on the farmer Subramani's land which would also help him and his family in the future.

The planted saplings will be taken care by him which will further help to maintain the survival rate of the plants. WurfelKuche, India's biggest modular kitchen and wardrobe brand with 33 stores across India, caters to each of its customers by maintaining superior quality standards in designing, manufacturing, installation and servicing. Wurfel brings to India the best of Europe! This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

