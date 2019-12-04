Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBCC submits revised resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech

Public sector construction major NBCC India Ltd has submitted a revised resolution plan for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:01 IST
NBCC submits revised resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech
About 32,000 home buyers have been left in the lurch. Image Credit: ANI

Public sector construction major NBCC India Ltd has submitted a revised resolution plan for debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd. "In reference to the corporate insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infratech and our previous intimation on November 18, it is hereby further informed that the company has submitted the revised resolution plan," it said in a statement.

Besides NBCC, Suraksha Realty has also submitted the revised final bid after lenders asked the companies to enhance their proposal. The final bids will be taken up at the next Committee of Creditors meeting scheduled for December 7. NBCC in its final bid has raised its offer for land by 100 acres. It is offering 1,526 acres of land to lenders as against its earlier proposal of 1,426 acres. For home buyers, it has also decided to trim the deadline for the completion of over 20,000 flats to three-and-a-half years from four years.

On November 6, the Supreme Court had directed completion of corporate insolvency resolution process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty. The apex court said that pendency of any other application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) or National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), including any interim direction, will be no impediment for the interim resolution professional to receive and process the revised resolution plan from the two bidders.

About 32,000 home buyers were left in the lurch after Allahabad bench of the NCLT classified Jaypee Infratech as insolvent on the petition filed by IDBI Bank under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016. Jaypee had defaulted on a Rs 526 crore loan by the bank. In 2017, the NCLT had admitted the application of an IDBI Bank-led consortium seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech's debt under the IBC. The crisis-hit subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates has an outstanding debt of Rs 9,800 crore.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings, the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of the Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. In October 2018, interim resolution professional Anuj Jain started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech on the NCLT's direction. In the second round, lenders first rejected the bid of Suraksha Realty and then that of NBCC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

African Economic Conference 2019: Experts identify hindrances in increasing jobs for youth

Over 350 stakeholders converge on Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt to participate in the 2019 African Economic Conference with this years focus on jobs, skills and capacity development for Africas youth.The African Economic Conference 2019 brings t...

Six dead in Afghanistan after gun attack on Japanese NGO vehicle - officials

Six people including the head of a Japanese NGO were killed on Wednesday after unknown gunmen attacked their vehicle in Jalalabad, the capital city of Afghanistans eastern Nangarhar province, officials said. The gunmen fled the scene and no...

Krystal D'souza to make her Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

Popular television star Krystal Dsouza is all set to make her silver screen debut with the upcoming film Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. The film directed by Rumi Jaffery is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and S...

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019