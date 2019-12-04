Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:10 IST
Shanghai stocks slip as Sino-U.S. trade deal prospects dampened

Shanghai stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as hopes of a quick initial trade deal were dented following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, but a series of recent upbeat data and surveys pointing to pick-ups in the Chinese economy helped check losses. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,849.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.2% at 2,878.12.

** U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that a trade deal with China might have to wait until late 2020 raised fresh doubts on when the dispute might end, while a U.S. House bill targeting camps for Muslims in Xinjiang drew Beijing's ire. ** Several sources familiar with Beijing's stance told Reuters that escalation of tensions triggered by the Xinjiang bill could jeopardize the so-called "phase one" deal already fraught with disagreements and complications.

** With a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to take effect in less than two weeks, the possibility of another breakdown is growing. ** But losses were checked by recent upbeat data. Activity in China's services sector accelerated to a seven-month high in November, as new business, especially new export business, picked up, a private survey showed on Wednesday.

** That came after official data showed factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijing's accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth. ** There were also hopes of more stimulus to boost the country's domestic consumption.

** China's finance ministry published a draft law on consumption taxes on Tuesday that would give China's cabinet the power to adjust the rates applied to various goods when necessary. ** Bucking the broad weakness, the CSI300 consumer discretionary index was up 1%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.84%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.05%. ** At 0720 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0682 per U.S. dollar, 0.1% weaker than the previous close of 7.061.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 15.4% and the CSI300 has risen 27.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 1.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.21% this month. ** As of 0721 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.56% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'New benches of HC set up only after nod of principal bench'

New benches of any high court are established only on recommendation of the principal bench of the particular high court, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Prasad also said the Law Ministry is yet to re...

Sabarimala pilgrimage to be a "green" affair

As the annual pilgrimage season is progressing at Sabarimala, the Kerala government is making all efforts to make it a green affair by avoiding plastic articles and promoting the use of eco-friendly products. The use of plastic carry bags ...

C'garh: ITBP jawan shoots dead 5 colleagues, he also dies

In a suspected case of fratricide, an ITBP jawan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Narayanpur district on Wednesday, killing five personnel and injuring two others, a senior police official said. The j...

FACTBOX-South Korea's K-pop industry hit by tragedies, scandal in 2019

South Koreas K-pop culture is one of the countrys most lucrative soft power exports and has drawn a massive audience of young people internationally, especially in other Asian markets.While the industry mostly projects a wholesome image on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019