Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:25 IST
Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminum Park in Odisha. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan sought his personal intervention for speedy completion of the project.

A copy of the letter was released to the media on Wednesday. Emphasising that the aluminium cluster has the potential to become globally competitive, the letter said, "Keeping in mind our governments commitment to develop the mineral sector in Odisha and boost the states economy, I request your personal intervention in directing concerned officials of your Ministry to undertake a review of the work done so far and restart the project." The petroleum and steel Minister also pitched for steps to restore central assistance to the Odisha aluminum cluster at Angul to enhance its competitiveness by providing quality infrastructure facility.

A project for upgradation of infrastructure at the aluminium park was accorded approval in August 2015 with a project cost estimated at Rs 99.60 crore including a central grant of Rs 33.44 crore, Pradhan said. The Implementing Agency (IA) for the said project was constituted as Angul Aluminium Park Private Limited (AAPPL), Pradhan said in his letter dated December 3.

However, the apex committee of Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme (MIIUS) in its meeting held on November 1, 2018 decided to drop the project due to slow progress and directed the AAPPL to refund the released central grant, the minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU governments back rules to raise burden on clearing houses in case of failure

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday new rules for handling failures of clearing houses, an EU statement said, in a move that would increase the burden on these firms to limit losses that might rock the financial system. The deal ...

Total FDI inflow into India increased in 2018-19: govt

The FDI inflow into India has increased in the last fiscal in comparison to previous years with USD 62 billion foreign investments in 2018-19, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Goyals response came in response t...

FACTBOX-Alphabet's 'Other bets' in focus as Google's Pichai takes helm

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai will replace Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc, heralding a new chapter for the company that helped reshape the global tech industry under its co-founders Page and Sergey Brin. To grow bey...

TikTok drops 'blunt' cyberbullying policy

Hong Kong, Dec 4 AFP TikTok has dropped a blunt cyberbullying policy, the Chinese-owned sharing app said Wednesday after a report it hid posts by disabled, gay and overweight people. People deemed susceptible to harassment or cyberbullying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019