Pradhan seeks restart of Angul Aluminium Park

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to restart the project for upgradation of infrastructure at Angul Aluminum Park in Odisha. In a letter to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Pradhan sought his personal intervention for speedy completion of the project.

A copy of the letter was released to the media on Wednesday. Emphasising that the aluminium cluster has the potential to become globally competitive, the letter said, "Keeping in mind our governments commitment to develop the mineral sector in Odisha and boost the states economy, I request your personal intervention in directing concerned officials of your Ministry to undertake a review of the work done so far and restart the project." The petroleum and steel Minister also pitched for steps to restore central assistance to the Odisha aluminum cluster at Angul to enhance its competitiveness by providing quality infrastructure facility.

A project for upgradation of infrastructure at the aluminium park was accorded approval in August 2015 with a project cost estimated at Rs 99.60 crore including a central grant of Rs 33.44 crore, Pradhan said. The Implementing Agency (IA) for the said project was constituted as Angul Aluminium Park Private Limited (AAPPL), Pradhan said in his letter dated December 3.

However, the apex committee of Modified Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme (MIIUS) in its meeting held on November 1, 2018 decided to drop the project due to slow progress and directed the AAPPL to refund the released central grant, the minister said..

