Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq plans to import 750,000 T wheat next year - grain board

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:27 IST
Iraq plans to import 750,000 T wheat next year - grain board
Representative image Image Credit: FAO/Alberto Conti

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, said on Wednesday it planned to purchase 750,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad in 2020. "This is within our planning budget," Hassanein al-Zubaidi, the new head of the Iraq Grain Board, told Reuters in an interview.

Zubaidi also said the country had 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as strategic reserves, enough to last for three months. Iraq replaced the head of its state grain buyer in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

355 infra projects showing cost overrun: govt tells LS

As many as 355 infrastructure projects are showing cost overrun, with the overall cost overrun being Rs 3.88 lakh crore, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Singh said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme ...

Citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion, Bill unconstitutional: CPI(M)

The CPIM on Wednesday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was unacceptable and unconstitutional as citizenship cannot be determined by or linked to religion. Earlier in the day, the Union Cabinet cleared the Bill that seeks to...

Iraq plans to import 750,000 T wheat next year - grain board

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, said on Wednesday it planned to purchase 750,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad in 2020. This is within our planning budget, Hassanein al-Zubaidi, the new head of the Iraq Grain Board, told Reuters in ...

Colombo objects to UK's Tory party manifesto favouring two-state solution for Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government has conveyed its displeasure to the UKs ruling Conservative Party for their election manifesto that refers to a two-state solution for the island nation over its decades-long conflict with the Tamil minority commun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019