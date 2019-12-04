Iraq plans to import 750,000 T wheat next year - grain board

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, said on Wednesday it planned to purchase 750,000 tonnes of wheat from abroad in 2020. "This is within our planning budget," Hassanein al-Zubaidi, the new head of the Iraq Grain Board, told Reuters in an interview.

Zubaidi also said the country had 1.2 million tonnes of wheat as strategic reserves, enough to last for three months. Iraq replaced the head of its state grain buyer in October.

