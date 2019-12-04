Left Menu
Development News Edition

'India needs tariff reforms to boost consumption of renewables'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:22 IST
'India needs tariff reforms to boost consumption of renewables'

India needs to reform its tariff regime to reduce dependence on discoms and bring new electricity procurement models to boost consumption of renewables by commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers, according to an industry expert. As per a report by WWF-India, C&I consumers account for 51 per cent of the total electricity consumption in India, which is equivalent to 1,130 TWh per annum.

"Concerted government action is required to grow penetration of renewable power for these consumers. There are two broad areas of action required. First, we need tariff reform to reduce financial dependence of discoms on C&I consumers. Second, new procurement models need to be enabled,” said Bridge to India MD Vinay Rustagi at a CII event here. WWF-India report ‘Global Corporate Renewable Power Procurement Models: Lessons for India’ was also released at the event.

According to the report, C&I consumers' power demand is met principally by grid power (63 per cent) and onsite captive generation (27 per cent, mostly coal fired). Only 4 per cent is met by long-term open access (OA) sources. C&I consumers' share of direct RE (renewable energy) procurement including rooftop solar is estimated at only 3.2 per cent for fiscal 2018.

However, this 3.2 per cent procurement of clean energy excludes combined supply of renewable and conventional power by discoms. Many corporates have been proactive and announced voluntary carbon mitigation targets, along with increasing their renewable power consumption, Ravi Singh, Secretary General and CEO, WWF-India said.

“Consumption of renewable power cannot only make C&I consumers cost competitive and spur macro-economic growth, but also play a significant role in reducing India’s carbon emissions," Singh said. As part of a stronger Climate Action Plan, India has committed to increase renewable power capacity target from 175 GW in 2022 to 450 GW by 2030.

Greater adoption of clean energy by C&I consumers is critical for meeting these national renewable energy and climate change commitments. The report also said captive coal-fired capacity in the country is estimated at 52,933 MW and combined share of renewable power in their consumption mix is likely to be only 10.5 per cent.

With renewable power costs falling rapidly, C&I consumers have a very strong financial incentive to switch to clean energy. They can not only make attractive savings of around 30-60 per cent on grid power, but also reduce carbon emissions and comply with renewable purchase obligations, the report suggests. Currently, the avenues available to C&I consumers to procure renewable power are limited to rooftop solar installations, open access solar and wind power, and RECs (renewable energy certificates).

However, even these options are not freely available because of various policy and market constraints. With the growing C&I renewable power market worldwide, many new alternative procurement options have opened up. Virtual power purchase agreements, green tariffs, internationally tradable RECs (I-RECs) have already been successfully tried and tested in many countries.

There are also proposals to set up dedicated renewable power exchanges and facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) trading, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-U.S. House calls four law professors to start Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of the law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

IndiGo airline introduces new flight to Bengaluru

IndiGo airlines has introduced a new flight on the segment between the city and Bengaluru. With this, the number of flights operating on this route has gone up to ten.IndiGo has already been operating four flights on this route on a daily b...

Karnataka Premier League scandal: KSCA management comittee

Karnataka State Cricket Association KSCA management committee member Sudhindra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said. The arrests so far are backed by a lot of...

1,154 illegal immigrants arrested at India-Bangladesh border, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Wednesday said that 1,154 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were nabbed by the security forces till October 31 this year. 1,154 illegal migrants arrested by security forces at India-Bangladesh border til...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019