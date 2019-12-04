Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares jump 1% after report U.S., China close to trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:36 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares jump 1% after report U.S., China close to trade deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares bounced back on Wednesday from a four-day slump as a report that Beijing and Washington were moving closer to a trade deal offset fears about a possible delay in resolving their prolonged dispute.

After opening marginally higher, the STOXX 600 climbed 1% after Bloomberg reported that the two sides were closer to agreeing on the amount of tariffs that would be rolled back in a "phase one" trade deal. The report lifted the benchmark from a one-month low hit on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the trade deal might have to wait until after the presidential election in November 2020, with a U.S. bill protecting Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang adding to the uncertainty.

"That Bloomberg comment seems to suggest that the two nations can have a political disagreement about what is going on in certain areas on one hand, but that won't necessarily affect how they move forward in terms of the trade negotiations," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex in London. "It suggests that a deal can be done by Dec. 15, which is really the key date here, before the imposition of new tariffs."

Adding to the upbeat mood, IHS Markit's final reading on November business activity in the euro zone came in slightly better than expected. German shares were up 1.1%, on course to post their biggest percentage gain in a month. Chipmakers such as Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gained about 2% after upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding rose 2.6% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on expectations of strong performance in 2020. French shares gained 1.2% after Trump and President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday they hoped they could smooth out their differences over the digital services tax. Washington has threatened 100% tariffs on French champagne, handbags and other products due to the tax.

Shares in Airbus rose 2% after winning an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines. Shares in Swedish industrials group Trelleborg added 5.5% after announcing restructuring plans that would move it to three business areas from five.

A big decliner was French telecom company Orange, sliding 4.3%, after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook even as it announced plans to carve out its mobile towers in most European countries where it is present. Europe's telecoms index was down 0.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a little bit crazy for them to think about the Premier League title. The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. Its done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it w...

Sensex closes 175 points higher ahead of RBI monetary policy

Equity indices closed in the green on Wednesday amid expectations of another interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India RBI and report that the United States and China are moving closer to a trade deal. Investors also cheered the Cabine...

WRAPUP 4-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end ...

UPDATE 2-Gunmen kill head of Japan aid agency, 5 others in Afghanistan

Gunmen killed six people, including the head of a Japanese aid agency, on Wednesday in an attack on their vehicle in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, officials said. The ambush comes a week after a grenade attack on a United Nations vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019