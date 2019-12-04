Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC ERGO launches my:health Woman Suraksha - A special health insurance for women

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of 'my

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:36 IST
HDFC ERGO launches my:health Woman Suraksha - A special health insurance for women
HDFC ERGO logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of 'my:health Woman Suraksha' policy. The my:health Woman Suraksha policy is specially designed to cover women against numerous illnesses and contingencies they may face during their lifetime, thereby providing financial aid in case of medical contingencies.

According to the National Health Portal of India, women in India face numerous health issues like breast cancer, malnutrition, lack of maternal health. This policy will cover various types of cancers & related surgeries, pregnancy and neonatal (newborn baby) complications and assaults & burns. The policy will also cover women from critical illnesses like Cardiac ailments, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and others along with post-diagnosis support like Molecular Gene profiling test, Second Medical opinion and counselling to support women through the illness.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "Women across age groups face specific risks related to their health & wellbeing. Some of these include critical illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments or fatal complications during pregnancy or physical assaults. We have launched my:health Woman Suraksha, specially designed to support the healthcare needs of women." my:health Woman Suraksha intends to ensure the overall well-being of women and offers wellness benefits under my:health mobile application of HDFC ERGO. The benefits include fitness discount at renewals, specially designed preventive health check-ups after every renewal and wellness services like health coaching, nutrition and weight management services, discounts at pharmacies, etc.

It also provides counseling on stress management, pregnancy care, work-life balance, etc which is much needed by today's new age women. This policy is offered to women between 18-65 years of age and offers a sum insured ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to 1 crore. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading industrialists to take part in Punjab investors' summit starting Thursday

Leading corporate honchos of the country, including Sunil Mittal, Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Puri, will attend the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, starting on Thursday. The event, which is being organised by the Punjab government, will...

UPDATE 1-Don't rush out of coalition, warns popular German SPD youth boss

The influential leader of Germanys Social Democrat SPD youth wing warned on Wednesday that the party should not be hasty in walking out of government, a marked change in tone from someone known as a sceptic of the alliance with Angela Merke...

Thales Alenia Space, Nilesat partner to build Nilesat-301 satellite

Thales Alenia Space ThalesAleniaSpace.com, a Joint Venture between Thales 67 and Leonardo 33, announced today that it has signed a contract with the Egyptian operator Nilesat to build the Nilesat-301 geostationary communications satellite, ...

SC to consider setting up bench to deal with pleas relating to 2G spectrum case

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it would consider constituting a bench to deal with the pleas relating to the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in which all persons including former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019