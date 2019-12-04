Left Menu
Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan Oasys, Chennai Wins the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award at Connect 2019

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan, Founder & Managing Director of Oasys Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd (OASYS), a renowned technology solutions firm has been endowed with the prestigious "CII CONNECT 2019" Award for Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 for his notable contribution to Digital India Mission. CII hosted the 18th edition of the International Conference and Exhibition recently held in Chennai. The award added in as yet another feather in the cap of Oasys Cybernetics to their growing list of Awards for eGovernance. CII CONNECT 2019 chaired by Honourable Tamil Nadu IT minister Mr. UdayaKumar, IAS officers and other dignitaries from various esteemed Govt Departments.

Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan, a renowned Visionary, Educationist and a first generation Entrepreneur Founded OASYS Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd, a 2.7 Billion INR worth conglomerate with more than 2000+ professional operating PAN India. He seized opportunities and diversified OASYS from an energy management company to a market-leading IT Solution Provider.

OASYS is now one of the Major e-Governance System Integrators with its presence across the nation, providing end to end solutions through Public Distribution Systems digitisation in different states, Self Help Groups automation under NABARD, Fertilizer outlets automation PAN India, ERP application for Textile department and in Healthcare automation. OASYS is now catering to nearly 24 crore citizens of rural and urban India.

Oasys is now into the new era of AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity and Quantum Analytics with an initiation to implement in e-Governance projects.

Oasys’s is complimenting Digital India through One Stop Solution (OSS) to provide Assisted Digital Services to the Door Steps. OSS is with vision to provide employment, empowerment, Digital Economy and livelihood enhancement to citizens of RURAL INDIA.

