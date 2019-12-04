Left Menu
Development News Edition

Launch of Assessment for All (AfA) tool by CBM

The Assessment for All (AfA) tool is the first-ever inclusive tool which can assess foundational skills of learners, with and without disabilities was launched today at an event organized by CBM India Trust, Pratham, and ASER at the India International Centre (IIC), Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:00 IST
Launch of Assessment for All (AfA) tool by CBM
Launch of Assessment for All (AfA) Tool by CBM India Trust, Pratham and ASER. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Assessment for All (AfA) tool is the first-ever inclusive tool which can assess foundational skills of learners, with and without disabilities was launched today at an event organized by CBM India Trust, Pratham, and ASER at the India International Centre (IIC), Delhi. Releasing the tool, the Joint Secretary UNDP Tarika Roy said, "I would like to thank Team CBM, Pratham and ASER and hope this tool is ASERDAAR (impactful) enough to keep going," said that the tool should be validated in a larger field. This was endorsed by Subodh Kumar member secretary RCI and requested that the tool be shared with the Rehab council of India for wider use.

India has made considerable progress in the enrolment of children with disabilities in schools. The Unified District Information System for Education (U-DISE 2016-17) report states that 2,095,969 children with disabilities are enrolled in schools. National-level surveys on measuring learning levels of children, do not currently measure learning of children with disabilities nor is there a standardized tool that can be used in large-scale assessments to measure the foundational skills of children both with and without disabilities. This inclusive tool based on the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) tool has been developed to bridge this gap, in partnership between CBM and Pratham. The tool has been designed to assess foundational skills for literacy and numeracy acquisition in children between the ages of 5 to 16 years who have had a minimum of two years of educational intervention. The tool has been piloted in 49 schools and communities, with the support of the Social Welfare Department in Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal and Rajasthan.

The "Assessment for All" is a multipurpose tool that can be used to measure learning outcomes of all children including those with a disability and also serves as a diagnostic tool to find out the learning difficulties encountered by children particularly in the areas of numeracy and literacy. Education for all can be fully realized only when children with disabilities are included in the mainstream systems. However, enrolment alone does not assure effective academic inclusion which demands proper assessment of their learning needs to initiate appropriate interventions.

The Assessment for All tool has potential not only to assess but to plan intervention strategies too. CBM India and the ASER Centre of the Pratham have brought out this vital tool with the inputs received from national as well as international experts in the areas of disability, assessment, and research. The tool has evolved through multi-layer piloting involving children with disabilities and non-disabled children and the team has brought out a significant research report to support the validity of the tool.

The wealth of research data accompanying the publication of this tool provides testimony to the reliability and replicability of the tool for all children. Administration of this tool as a part of national surveys will help in planning intervention strategies through teacher preparation and production of appropriate learning materials to provide quality education for all said Dr. MNG Mani in his message which he shared for the event, CEO, International Council for Education of People with Visual Impairment and Advisor, Education for CBM. The release was attended by over 100 representatives from the government, civil society, academia, and partners. The program started with the inaugural speech by Rukmini Banerji, CEO Pratham on various aspects of schooling, mentioning the good steps taken as "Assessment for All" tool for the learners especially with disabilities.

Later TD Dhariyal, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, NCT of Delhi, in his keynote address focused on out of school children with disability, highlighting the equal reach of the assessment tool. This was followed by the panel discussions, with panelists from diverse fields. In the discussion, Dr. Sudesh Mukhopadhyay was the moderator for the panel discussion, panelist 1- Sian Tesni, Global Advisor for Inclusive Education, CBM International presented on the title "Global Perspective on Education and Inclusive Assessment", panelist 2- Rudra Sahoo, Education Specialists, UNICEF (Learning and Assessment) on Inclusive Assessment and its relevance to influence research and data, and lastly panelist 3- Dr. Varsha Gathoo, Reader/Head, Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities, on Practioner's view on inclusive designs and assessment.

Lighting of the lamp was followed after the panel discussion with dignitaries like Tarika Roy, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment, TD Dhariyal, Sian Tesni, Dr. Sara Vaughese - Managing Trustee, CBM India Trust, Farida Lambay, and Dr. Wilima Wadhwa on Assessment for All (AfA) tool. Dr. Subodh Kumar - Rehabilitation Council of India, Huma Masood - UNESCO, Anita Julkha - NCERT, Pearly - SSA, graced the event and shared their perspectives around disability-inclusive education and how this tool would be helpful in assessing our education system and not just a child.

This tool is the first of its kind in the country and is expected to be widely used by various educational institutions to assess the learning outcome specially of children with disabilities. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt not looking at blanket withdrawal of cases in Bhima Koregaon violence, says Maha Minister Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government was not looking for a blanket withdrawal of cases in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence. We are not looking at any blanket withdra...

UPDATE 5-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Maki...

Brazil could lose its U.N. vote due to debt

Brazil is in danger of losing its vote at the cash-strapped United Nations if it does not pay some of the 400 million it owes, U.N. and Brazilian officials said.Of Brazils 415.8 million bills, 143 million is owed for 2019, they said. Under ...

Arunachal Pradesh govt takes note of decreasing wetland coverage

HIGHLIGHTSArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the decreasing area of wetlands of the state.He directed environment and forest departments officials to conduct a survey and map all water bodies in the stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019