Raj cooperative societies elections between Dec-June: Minister

Elections to about 18,000 cooperative societies in Rajasthan will be held in three phases starting this month, state Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said on Wednesday. He said that elections in cooperatives societies will further strengthen the spirit of democratic decentralisation.

In the first phase, elections for 1500 cooperative societies will be held between December and January. In the second phase, elections of about 6,000 cooperative societies will be conducted from February. Then the elections to Central Cooperative Banks, Apex Bank and Rajasthan State Cooperative Marketing Federation (RAJFED) will be held, the minister said.

He said elections to more than 10,000 milk cooperative societies will be conducted in the third phase in May besides elections of other societies in the month of June.

