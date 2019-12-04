Sembcorp to buyout local Indian partner Gayatri Energy in Indian unit for Rs 406 cr

Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement to acquire the remaining near 6 per cent stake of its local partner Gayatri Energy Venture Pte Ltd in the Indian arm, Sembcrop Energy India Ltd (SEIL), for Rs 406 crore. "Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of SEIL," the company said in a statement.

Sembcorp's India energy arm, SEIL is a leading independent power producer in the country focused on growing a clean energy portfolio. At present, SEIL has a portfolio of thermal and renewable energy assets of more than 4,300 MW. The company said, "Its wholly-owned subsidiary Sembcorp Utilities has entered into a non-binding term sheet with its local Indian partner, Gayatri Energy Ventures Pte Ltd (GEVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gayatri Projects Limited (GPL), to acquire the remaining 5.95 per cent stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL)," the statement said.

The purchase price of about Rs 406 crore is in cash, and based on discounted cash flows and relevant transaction multiples. "There is also potential future earn-outs for GEVPL on the achievement of certain milestones by SEIL. The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings," it said. "The proposed acquisition will allow Sembcorp to have the flexibility as sole owner to evaluate and pursue a full range of growth opportunities in the renewables segment, while at the same time seeking the right equity window to list its India business or to pursue other capital recycling options."

The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of the year, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, including shareholders' approval of GPL. "Negotiations on the definitive agreements are currently ongoing and Sembcorp will make an appropriate announcement when there are material developments on this matter," it said.

This year, SEIL has commissioned 357 MW for the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) 2 and SECI 3 wind power projects in India, bringing total commissioned capacity for SECI wind power projects to 607 MW out of 800 MW. This is the largest operational generating capacity among SECI wind auctions, reflecting the strength of SEIL's capabilities.

