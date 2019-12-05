Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 02:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 02:52 IST
Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports

Brazilian agricultural production will grow 3% in 2020, three times faster than this year, driven by rapidly expanding meat exports and another record grain harvest in the 2019/2020 season, the CNA farm lobby said on Wednesday. China, Brazil's biggest market for food exports, this year increased imports of Brazilian chicken, beef and pork due to the outbreak of African swine fever that reduced its hog population and forced the country to buy more animal protein abroad.

Brazilian beef production is expected to grow by 22% in value terms next year as Brazil captures new markets, the CNA said. Soy, the top crop of Brazilian agribusiness, accounted for 28% of its exports valued at $23.2 billion this year and will continue to grow in 2020.

With no El Niño or La Niña weather phenomena forecast, Brazil will have a bumper grain crop, though CNA officials warned that farmers will face higher costs, such as imported fertilizers and other foreign products due to a weaker currency. Opening markets for new products, Brazil sold its first fresh fruit to China this year - melons - and also its first dairy products to China and Egypt, the CNA said.

To promote new business in Asia, the CNA opened an office in Shanghai this year and plans to open a second one in Singapore by the end of next year. The CNA said infrastructure, the main hurdle facing Brazilian farmers who need to transport their products long distances to ports, had improved significantly under the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The farm lobby said it was working to improve the monitoring and tracing of the origins of cattle, a concern on international markets where consumers are aware that cattle ranching is the main cause of deforestation in the Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Hamels joins Braves on one-year, $18M deal

The Atlanta Braves and Cole Hamels agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal that will pay the veteran left-hander 18 million. Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in an injury-marred campaign for the Chicago Cubs last season, his 14th in the league. ...

Italian court blames penny pinching for falsified bridge checks at Atlantia

An Italian court in Genoa found that motorway unit Autostrade per lItalia applied pressure on officials at a sister maintenance firm to falsify safety reports for several bridges to save money for parent company Atlantia .In a court documen...

Brazil agriculture sees 3% growth in 2020 led by meat exports

Brazilian agricultural production will grow 3 in 2020, three times faster than this year, driven by rapidly expanding meat exports and another record grain harvest in the 20192020 season, the CNA farm lobby said on Wednesday. China, Brazils...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019