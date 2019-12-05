Left Menu
Wipro launches cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 05-12-2019 10:34 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 10:34 IST
Software major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of its cyber defence centre in Melbourne, Australia. The Indian IT giant also has plans to come up with more such centres in other cities in Australia, which will offer resilience and digital protection to large government organisations.

"Wipro Limited...announced the launch of its NextGen Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Melbourne, Australia," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

With the launch of this centre, Wipro aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate more than 100 jobs in Melbourne for cyber security specialists. According to Wipro's recently released State of Cybersecuritv Report 2019 (in which 10 per cent of the global organisations surveyed were from Australia), 55 per cent of the respondents highlighted digital lockdowns due to ransomware attacks are their top cyber risk.

"The worldwide breach rate i.e. number of records stolen per sec has gone up to 232 records per second from the previous year's average of 88 records/sec," the company said. ln the same report, only 25 per cent of respondents said that they are carrying

out security assessments in every build cycle before pushing applications out to the internet. The cyber defence centre is the first local shared security operations centre for Wipro in Australia and will provide customers with the ability to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements.

"Wipro's NextGen...Security Operations Centre will assist customers to actively manage their cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response and regulatory compliance," it said. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 243.80 apiece on the BSE.

