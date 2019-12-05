Prodi enters Sri Lanka with Twisting Scoops

New Delhi [India] Dec 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prodi, the specialised industrial interior design company has been signed by 'Twisting Scoops'. It is one of the leading Turkish ice cream chains across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh; the sixth market is to be Sri Lanka. Prodi will design a pilot store in Sri Lanka, and the company has already designed 10 stores in India till now.

Keeping in mind the evolving industrial design language, Prodi is based on the concept of "Form follows Functionality". The company aims to broaden the scope of work in the design world by associating and collaborating with experts and organizations worldwide to exhilarate in the dimensions of creativity. "Our design acumen has been our key strength for multiple projects we have undertaken so far. We focus on business-specific design concepts across companies from different sectors, keeping the foundation of form and functionality in mind. In the case of Twisting Scoops, we aim to aesthetically design the stores which resonate with the brand functionality and connect with the tastes of Sri Lankan population", said Ritkrit Jain, Prodi Founder.

Prodi also worked on other hospitality projects in Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. The company is currently working on almost 45 thousand square feet of space and accomplished 50 thousand square feet in Delhi/NCR. The company aims to design 30 lakh square feet of space in the next three years. Designing is an integral part of the retail sales and QSR industry. No food chain can create the first line of consumer attention without a nicely done interior. Hence, the design language for the commercial segment is evolving and gaining significance across sectors.

"After a successful venture in the Indian market, we aim to attain the next level of success in Sri Lanka. Design today plays a very important role in connecting with consumers; it is the first step towards market positioning and pulls. Since the brand is loved by youngsters, we had to create aesthetics catering to the likes and tastes of this vibrant segment of the population. Prodi's design concepts matched our requirements; the designers were able to understand the kind of market we are aiming to target", said Kunwar Singh Juneja, owner of Twisting Scoops. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

