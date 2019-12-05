Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prodi enters Sri Lanka with Twisting Scoops

Prodi, the specialised industrial interior design company has been signed by 'Twisting Scoops'. It is one of the leading Turkish ice cream chains across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh; the sixth market is to be Sri Lanka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:15 IST
Prodi enters Sri Lanka with Twisting Scoops
Prodi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Dec 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prodi, the specialised industrial interior design company has been signed by 'Twisting Scoops'. It is one of the leading Turkish ice cream chains across India, Nepal, and Bangladesh; the sixth market is to be Sri Lanka. Prodi will design a pilot store in Sri Lanka, and the company has already designed 10 stores in India till now.

Keeping in mind the evolving industrial design language, Prodi is based on the concept of "Form follows Functionality". The company aims to broaden the scope of work in the design world by associating and collaborating with experts and organizations worldwide to exhilarate in the dimensions of creativity. "Our design acumen has been our key strength for multiple projects we have undertaken so far. We focus on business-specific design concepts across companies from different sectors, keeping the foundation of form and functionality in mind. In the case of Twisting Scoops, we aim to aesthetically design the stores which resonate with the brand functionality and connect with the tastes of Sri Lankan population", said Ritkrit Jain, Prodi Founder.

Prodi also worked on other hospitality projects in Italy, Switzerland, and Germany. The company is currently working on almost 45 thousand square feet of space and accomplished 50 thousand square feet in Delhi/NCR. The company aims to design 30 lakh square feet of space in the next three years. Designing is an integral part of the retail sales and QSR industry. No food chain can create the first line of consumer attention without a nicely done interior. Hence, the design language for the commercial segment is evolving and gaining significance across sectors.

"After a successful venture in the Indian market, we aim to attain the next level of success in Sri Lanka. Design today plays a very important role in connecting with consumers; it is the first step towards market positioning and pulls. Since the brand is loved by youngsters, we had to create aesthetics catering to the likes and tastes of this vibrant segment of the population. Prodi's design concepts matched our requirements; the designers were able to understand the kind of market we are aiming to target", said Kunwar Singh Juneja, owner of Twisting Scoops. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI says banks lending to NBFCs now

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said credit flow from banks to the battered non-bank lenders is improving of late and that the central bank will not allow any large shadow bank to collapse. Without naming DHFL, which has been sent for ...

Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 per cent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went u...

Soybean futures dip on soft demand

Soybean prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2 to Rs 4,124 per quintal in futures market as traders cut down their positions amid weak cues from physical markets.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean to be delivered in Decemb...

'Contempt threat' to lawyer: Justice Arun Mishra apologises

Supreme Court lawyers requested Justice Arun Mishra on Thursday to be patient in dealing with them after the judge warned a lawyer of contempt while hearing a land acquisition matter two days ago. A battery of senior advocates, led by Kapil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019