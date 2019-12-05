Left Menu
SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:42 IST
- With 40 powerful speaker sessions and panel discussions, the conference engaged with an audience of over 1500 people

- 4 dedicated stages for marketers divided in segments - Growth, SEO, Online Ads and Workshops

- 14 hours of intensive networking to bring the best minds in digital marketing together

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel & Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful keynotes, expert panels, workshops, best practice for growth in digital marketing - all in an absolutely dynamic networking set up.

The event witnessed power packed speakers from notable international brands including Microso, LinkedIn, Zoho.com, Uber Eats, Nykaa, and OLX sharing first hand insights on improving digital marketing strategies, building traffic, expanding brand awareness and everything a marketer should know to be prepared for 2020.

According to the participants, among the most popular sessions were the following:

• Audiences, Ads, and AI: Top Tips for Future-Proofing Your PPC by Purna Birji, Microsoft

• Markeng in 2020 - Why businesses should kill the Funnel and focus on the Flywheel by Shahid Nizami, Hubspot • Key to scale - how to build your own business from scratch by Vargab Bakshi, Shopify India

Olga Andrienko, Head of Global Markeng, SEMrush commented, "Through this event, we have created a platform for all marketing professionals to come together to share principles and skills of digital marketing techniques. The workshops have seen tremendous response and with plenty of networking opportunities, it was the perfect place to learn new tactics and check them out in real business cases with LinkedIn, Google and SEMrush speakers. The most encouraging was to see that everything shared on the conference can be transferred into the real plan of actions in 2020 to stay on top of the business. We're happy to support Digital India initiative with that one-of-a-kind event for local marketers."

About SEMrush:

SEMrush is a trusted data provider whose data on search volume, correlations, website traffic and digital trends is used by the biggest media outlets around the world. Comprised of over 30 tools and collecting search data for 140 countries, SEMrush provides statistics that can enhance any data-driven piece with more up-to-date information and accurate data. Media and communicators clients recognize SEMrush for excellence in execution, global outreach and a thorough understanding of their needs. Our analysis and research capabilities are crucial when it comes to the ability to react to hot topics. Our ability to transform the data into valuable insights enables us to work with media outlets on a continuing basis.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040394/Marketing_Show_Promo.mp4

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033664/SEMrush_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

