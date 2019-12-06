Roland Opens Mumbai Artist Relations Centre

India's most popular musicians join Roland's growing family of inspired and creative artists

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, 2019, Roland, a leading manufacturer of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, held a grand opening celebration of its Mumbai Artist Relations Centre, located in Andheri (W), Mumbai, India. The event was attended by a who's who of India's most respected and up-and-coming composers and musicians like Salim Merchant, Ranjit Barot, Ehsaan Noorani, Raghav Sachar, Loy Mendonsa, Louiz Banks, Gino Banks, K.J Singh, Meghdeep Bose and featured performances from Sivamani, Darshan Doshi, Stephen Devassy.

Composer Salim Merchant celebrated the opening of Roland's new AR centre in Mumbai. As a member of the duo Salim-Sulaiman, Merchant is among India's most respected composers for more than 100 film scores like Kurbaan, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Fashion, musicals such as "Merchants of Bollywood" and "Beyond Bollywood," TV shows and records incorporating cinematic, folk, electronica and Sufi influences. Merchant, inspired by meeting many new artists at the Mumbai opening party added, "I have to believe that music is about people. One can excel in their individual capacity but when you collaborate, your music gets better. Roland's artists relations centre in Mumbai is a beautiful venue for musicians coming together and exchanging their creative ideas."

As artists and members of Roland's team mingled, watched performances, and checked out the latest Roland and BOSS gear, Roland Vice President of Artist Relations and New Business Development Brain Alli also played videos from artists like Gingger Shankar, John Legend's musical director Eugene "Man-Man" Roberts, and Snoop Dogg's bassist Bubby Lewis, all sharing well wishes from the road to express their enthusiasm for Roland India's new creative space.

Indian-American singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist Gingger Shankar revealed, "I've been a huge fan of Roland, and I've been using their products for years now in all of our shows, from the JC-120 Chorus amp for my double violin to our SPD-SX to our Handsonic. They've been such an integral part of our music creativity, so I'm excited that Indian musicians are going to get a chance to work with Roland." Shankar added, "I really look forward to coming and checking out the centre in Mumbai."

"It's our honor to connect artists with Roland in this new space. We opened the Mumbai center to provide local access to the heart of Roland's music technology and to create a new musical community in India that will no doubt give rise to new ideas and long-lasting relationships," commented Roland India Director Subhash Khandelwal.

The Mumbai Artist Relations Centre is part of Roland's ongoing corporate artist relations strategy, following the openings of centres in Los Angeles, Nashville and London in 2018 and a global network of centres in Vancouver, Toronto, and Tokyo.

The Roland Mumbai Artist Relations Centre is open by appointment only, located at 908, 9th Floor, Ashton Building, Sundervan Complex, Shastri Nagar, Andheri (W), Mumbai – 400053. Phone is +91 8454096662. For more info, contact Brian.Alli@roland.com.

Full press kit including hi-res images and videos from the event are available here.

About Roland Corporation Roland Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electronic musical instruments, including keyboards and synthesizers, guitar products, electronic percussion, digital recording equipment, amplifiers, audio processors, and multimedia products. With more than 40 years of musical instrument development, Roland sets the standard in music technology for the world to follow. For more information, visit http://www.roland.com or see your local Roland dealer.

Roland India

Roland India Facebook Roland India Instagram

Roland India Twitter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040580/Roland_Opens_Mumbai_Artist_Relations_Centre.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)