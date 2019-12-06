Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tariffs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:58 IST
China says to exempt 'some' US soybean, pork from tariffs

Beijing, Dec 6 (AFP) China said on Friday it will offer a tariff waiver to "some" imports of US soybean and pork, in the latest sign of easing trade tensions between Beijing and Washington. The world's two biggest economies have exchanged blows for over a year, with tariffs now impacting hundreds of billions of dollars in two-way trade.

The olive branch comes at a time when the two sides are edging towards a partial deal that includes a promise to increase the purchase of US farm produce. "The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council is carrying out the exclusion of some soybeans, pork and other commodities based on applications from enterprises," the finance ministry said Friday in a statement.

Chinese companies have already "independently imported certain quantities of goods from the United States," the statement said, without offering details. Beijing has increased tariffs on US pork three times since the trade war started in March 2018, raising the total duty from 12 to 72 per cent as of September.

The tariff on soybeans has gone up from 3 to 33 per cent, after two rounds of tariffs -- 25 per cent in July, 2018 and another 5 per cent in September. China is the world's biggest consumer of soybean and has been shopping elsewhere, such as Brazil, to boost supplies.

Beijing has also seen a surge in pork imports in recent months after an outbreak of deadly African swine fever in August 2018 led to the culling of nearly of third of China's pig herd. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian Mutafova, one of world's oldest actresses, dies at 97

Bulgarian Stoyanka Mutafova, one of the worlds oldest actresses performing regularly on stage, has died aged 97. Dubbed the queen of Bulgarian comedy, Mutafova began performing in 1945, when she played a maidservant in Molieres Scapin the S...

Welspun Group promoters, through a closely held family office investment, acquires majority stake in warehousing platform- 'One Industrial Spaces'

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 6 ANIBusinessWire India The promoters of the USD 2.7 billion Welspun Group announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in One Industrial Spaces, an integrated fund, development and asset management...

Must be thoroughly inquired to find if it was genuine: P Chidambaram on Telangana encounter

Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday called for a thorough enquiry into the Telangana encounter to ascertain if it was genuine. I dont know facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all ...

China imposes 'reciprocal' restrictions on US diplomats

Beijing, Dec 6 AFP China on Friday said it had taken reciprocal measures against US diplomats in the country, saying they will have to notify the foreign ministry before meeting with local officials. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunyin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019