Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks e-commerce firms to file FDI compliance report annually

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:36 IST
Govt asks e-commerce firms to file FDI compliance report annually

The government has made it mandatory for e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart to submit FDI policy compliance report by statutory auditor by September 30 every year, a move aimed at ensuring that they follow all the norms properly. As per the government notification issued on Thursday, e-commerce companies have to obtain statutory auditor report by September-end for the preceding financial year.

Section 15 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) deals with e-commerce entities. "Against Sl. No. 15.2.3, for entry (p), the following entry shall be substituted, namely-(p) e-commerce marketplace entity with FDI shall have to obtain and maintain a report of statutory auditor by 30th of September every year for the preceding financial year confirming compliance of the e-commerce guidelines," the gazatte notification said

According to government sources, this decision will help in ensuring compliance of FDI policy in the e-commerce sector. The move will raise compliance cost for such companies.

Trader bodies have been raising concern over violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms. The Confederation of All India Traders asked the government not to give in the demands of global e-commerce players and American industry chambers to amend the recent changes made to the foreign direct investment (FDI) norms for e-commerce.

It asked the government to make it mandatory for the e-commerce companies to obtain a compliance certificate by March 31, to be able to raise funds. The CAIT has often complained about predatory pricing and discounts, along with other violations of the FDI policy, particularly during festive season.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had warned e-commerce companies of strict action if they do not halt predatory pricing on their platforms, flouting FDI rules. The issue figured in a discussion Goyal had with Amazon India head Amit Agarwal on November 5, sources said.

A clarification of Press Note 2 issued last December had barred marketplaces from selling products from vendors in which they have an equity interest. They also can't enter into deals with any brand to sell products exclusively on their platforms. These norms came into force in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Activist Thunberg completes intercontinental dash to Madrid climate summit

Greeted by a group of singing young activists and the massed ranks of the worlds media, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg arrived at the U.N. climate summit in Madrid on Friday, having taken a catamaran, train and electric car to reach the ve...

Hotel catches fire in Thai resort, 400 safely evacuated

Bangkok, Dec 6 APPolice in Thailands popular seaside resort of Pattaya say about 400 guests and staff were safely evacuated from a hotel whose facade caught fire in the middle of the night. They said the blaze at the Holiday Inn Express cau...

Lenders face Rs 3,700 cr hit, homebuyers to miss delay penalty in takeover offers for Jaypee Infra

Lenders to Jaypee Infratech Ltd will have to take a haircut of over Rs 3,700 crore while 20,000 homebuyers will not get paid any penalty for delay in construction of their homes in the takeover proposals brought by Mumbai-based Suraksha Rea...

'Ghost Stories' teaser out: A spooky way to start 2020

A week ago, after filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a short video giving a sneak-peak of whats in store for the Netflixs upcoming show Ghost Stories, the team on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the show. The show is a combinatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019