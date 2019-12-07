Left Menu
Siddha Makes Smart Homes Affordable

For the first time, Smart Homes will be available in Affordable Housing at No Extra Cost to the Buyer

KOLKATA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siddha Group, East India's leading real estate developer today launched Siddha Smart Homes. This home automation facility is being introduced for all the new buyers in all Siddha Group projects, pan India. Renowned Actress, Ms Ritabhari Chakraborty, Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Mr Siddharth Sethia, Joint Managing Director, Mr Aayushman Jain, Director and Mr Aadish Jain, Director launched Siddha Smart Homes today at Siddha Sky.

Siddha Smart Homes takes affordable living to the next level. It pre-programmes gadgets so that the entire home is controlled from one's phone. One can operate lights, fans, TV, AC, video door phones, video intercom, geysers, using a smart phone, either from inside the house or outside. Additionally, one could have the same control width by using a voice enabled device like Alexa, provided by Siddha.

"The entire mechanism of life is now shifting. From smartphones to smart homes. Home automation, a luxury all these days is now a reality in all Siddha homes, at no extra cost to the customer. This is a major breakthrough in the affordable housing space. As a customer driven company, we believe such a value addition will surely make their life smarter and worry free," said Mr Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group.

"Smart homes are more energy-efficient and this is something every home buyers look for in a new place. We have introduced Siddha Smart Homes across our projects at no extra cost as smart homes are safer, more secure and more comfortable. The technology adds to the value of a property in the market," said Mr Siddharth Sethia, Joint Managing Director, Siddha Group.

"Siddha has always come up with innovative initiatives for buyers across various price points. We were the first to introduce Rooftop Skywalks in our affordable projects. Now with Siddha Smart Homes, we have taken the value proposition inside the home, which will benefit the buyers immensely," said Mr Aayushman Jain, Director, Siddha Group.

Siddha Smart Home is the way to get connected to one's home even from afar, take control, operate and preset vivid combinations in electronic devices, making homes even more efficient and interesting.

Here the resident's smart phone or tablet replaces remotes of any gadget through lights, fans, video door phone, AC, television & geyser without damaging, breaking or cutting walls. Electrical plug-ins and wall pasting devices take care of it. For lights and fans, circuits are installed behind existing switch boards of every room that are controlled from the smart phone. It is mandatory to stay Wi-Fi connected 24x7 at home.

Siddha Smart Home Offers:

A Video Door Phone with complete Video Intercom System. Automation (Light & Fan control) in bedrooms and living & dining room.

AC/Television/Set top box etc. can be controlled in bedrooms, living and dining room. Geyser control in washroom.

Voice enabled device like Alexa/Google voice devices.

Buyers can upgrade to a lot of exciting features with the technology provided.

Siddha Smart Homes will be available in all Siddha projects in the following locations: Siddha Waterfront at Khardah, Siddha Eden LakeVille at BT Road, Siddha Happyville and Siddha Galaxia at Rajarhat, Siddha Suburbia at Southern Bypass and Siddha Sky at EM Bypass. In Mumbai: Siddha Seabrook at Kandivali West and Siddha Sky at Wadala.

Siddha apartments start at Rs 28 lakhs only.

About Siddha Group

Founded in 1986, Siddha Group has conceived, designed & built residential, commercial units and townships at prime locations in various cities in India. Spearheaded by Chairman Chandra Prakash Jain, Group Chairman and Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, Siddha Group's primary goal is to create happy homes within committed timelines at competitive prices. Siddha has delivered more than 6000 apartments and has over 6200 apartments currently under construction. With 25+ prestigious awards in the kitty and being the pioneer of Rooftop Skywalks in India, Siddha has been awarded the Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in East India at the CNBC Awaaz Awards 2018-19. PWR

