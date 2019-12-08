Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employee association of CIL, SCCL to go on day-long protest over lack of pension reforms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:23 IST
Employee association of CIL, SCCL to go on day-long protest over lack of pension reforms
Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)

An employee association of state-owned CIL and SCCL on Sunday said it will go on a day-long protest in the national capital on Monday, over lack of pension reforms in the coal sector. "The All India Association of Coal Executives, under the banner of All India Coal Pensioners Association (AICPA), will be organizing one-day dharna by coal pensioners at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 9 (Monday)," it said in a statement.

The association says that pension of Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) employees has not been reviewed since 1998 despite a provision requiring a review of the Coal Mines Pension Scheme (CMPS) every three years. The Coal Mines Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1948, paved the way for the creation of a statutory body Coal Mines Provident Fund Office (CMPFO) to formulate and maintain a comprehensive pension scheme for coal employees for the welfare of retired employees in the coal sector.

"After the passage of 50 years, a so-called sustainable pension scheme came into existence and is called CMPS-1998. Coal employers and executives are covered under CMPS-1998 which is effective from April 1, 1994... Despite the provision for review of the scheme every three years, it has not been done and pension once fixed at the time of retirement has never been increased since inception," the statement said. As a result, even chairman and managing directors of state-owned coal companies, such as CIL, who retired before 1997 are receiving a monthly pension of only Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000 per month.

"Whereas even the lowest-level employees of both the PSUs -- CIL and SCCL -- retiring today get more than Rs 10,000 per month as a pension due to increase in salary in 2007 and 2017 pay revision for executives and different NCWA (National Coal Wage Agreement) over the last 20 years," the statement said. Since the inception of the scheme 21 years ago, not even once the pension has been enhanced, the statement said.

Since CMPS 1998 is a government-notified scheme, the Centre must pitch in to bail out the scheme by levying a cess on coal production in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Extended financial aid to Unnao rape victim's kin: Cong leader Annu Tondon

Former Congress lawmaker Annu Tondon on Sunday said that the party has extended financial aid to the kin of Unnao rape victim, who breathed her last in the national capital on Friday. We Congress are with the family of the victim. Priyanka ...

Delhi govt displayed 'insensitive' approach in handling situation after fire in Anaj Mandi: Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has displayed an insensitive approach in handling the aftermaths of the fire incident that took place in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road. Speaking to ANI, La...

Kolkata: Police arrest drug traffickers, seize 20 kg of hash

Police here arrested one drug peddler and acting upon the information received from him recovered 20 kilograms of hash charas from a flat in Kolkata. The accused was identified as Zakir by the police who added that the market value of the s...

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019