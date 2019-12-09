SpeakIn Releases the Top Ten Trending Speakers for the Month of November - Dr. Subramanian Swamy Leads the List

-SpeakIn, Asia's finest network of speakers and thought leaders, releases the November issue of the Top 10 trending speakers of the month

-The list is a monthly feature showcasing the men and women who are influencing the thoughts and actions of the nation

NEW DELHI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to disrupt the expert network industry, SpeakIn seeks to make knowledge accessible across the world by matching expert advisers with those seeking their insights. On the release of the November issue, Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and Managing Partner of SpeakIn, says, "As the end of yet another amazing year approaches, knowledge sharing has become even more critical to connect and collaborate for an organisation or society as a whole. SpeakIn with its experts willing to partner and share their learnings helps to effectively create such a culture. We will continue this spirit with even more fervour in 2020."

1. Dr. Subramanian Swamy

Popular Indian politician, economist, statistician Dr. Swamy is an MP in Rajya Sabha. From his involvement in the Sarvodaya movement to his role in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Dr. Swamy continues to make headlines. A reputed voice in international politics, on the recent decision of Centre to allow a European Parliamentary delegation to visit Kashmir, Dr. Swamy expressed his concerns, "I am surprised that the MEA has arranged for European Union MPs, in their private capacity, to visit Kashmir area of J&K. This is a perversion of our national policy."

2. Anand Neelakantan

An author, columnist, screenwriter, television personality and motivational speaker, Anand Neelakantan is the author of the Bahubali Trilogy. He invented an entirely new genre of writing - The Counter Telling of Mythology. He asserted during a session on mythology, "There is no magic or miracles. The universe is based on logic. Centuries ago, India was a rich country but its wealth was gradually drained during the colonial rule. People found it difficult to accept that they have fallen far behind and, hence, circulated the myths as realities."

3. Aman Sinha

Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, Aman Sinha was in the team that won the Ayodhya Verdict. "This judgment has resolved the longest pending case of independent India and longest-running dispute of India for centuries. The judgment needs to be welcomed by all as this will bring justice to the parties and promote a spirit of unity, brotherhood and harmony in the society which will usher in an era of peace and progress for India." Aman Sinha, an active spokesperson of BJP, articulating his Party's stand with dignity and grace in print, social and electronic media.

4. Priyanka Chaturvedi

Priyanka Chaturvedi is an Indian politician belonging to the Shiv Sena. Prior to this, she was a member and one of the most popular National Spokespersons of Indian National Congress. She is also a Trustee of Prayas Charitable Trust which runs two schools to provide education to over 200 underprivileged children. On the recent JNU protests in the National Capital Region, she comments, "JNU students protesting is valid in any democracy, as long as it's peaceful. Over fee hike? - fair or unfair is debatable. However, for Delhi police to resort to violent lathi-charge to stop the protests is a sign of a system that is unable to handle dissent."

5. Anna Roy

Advisor on Industry and Data Management & Analysis at NITI Aayog, Anna also leads Women in Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) initiative, supporting women entrepreneurs in India. She is leading the Government of India's initiatives on frontier technologies viz. BigData, AI, Blockchain etc. Ms. Roy has served in various senior positions in the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Financial Affairs and Ministry of Civil Aviation. She recently made headlines when she moderated an intriguing panel on Women Entrepreneurship at the Global Entrepreneurship Platform at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019.

6. T. N. Hari

T. N. Hari is Head-HR at Bigbasket and author of the bestselling - Saying No to Jugaad: The Making of Bigbasket. In a career spanning almost 3 decades, he has performed several roles in line management and HR. He has worked with multiple start-ups/scale-ups and has been through four successful exits in different industries. Hari's passion is building organizations for scale through clear thinking and relentless execution. He firmly iterates, "Innovation is risk-tasking. 5% ideation and 95% handwork and perspiration. You should think of how can I leverage technology to deliver outputs better."

7. Pankaj Bansal

Pankaj is the co-founder of PeopleStrong, an on-demand technology product that aims to simplify work life for its users. An active member of Confederation of Indian Industries' (CII's) National Committee on Skills & Human Resources, Pankaj is currently Regional President - North at National HRD Network (NHRDN). On the future of human capital, he comments, "The managers of tomorrow will be used to taking quicker and and first-time-right decisions based on data, and if we are unable to provide an ecosystem to them which ensures this, we might not be able to enable their performance."

8. Saket Modi

Popular ethical hacker, Saket Modi is the Co-founder and CEO of Lucideus, an enterprise cybersecurity platforms company. He is a part of Fortune Magazine's 40under40, Entrepreneur Magazine's 35under35, and Forbes Magazine's 30under30 lists among others. His company Lucideus was responsible for security assessments of applications built by NPCI. On dealing with challenges at a young age, Saket comments, "I need to be realistic. So, neither negative nor positive, I will be absolutely realistic about situations, and deal with things as they happen."

9. Durga Shakti Nagpal

Durga Shakti Nagpal is a 2009 UPSC Civil Services batch IAS officer. Known for her fearless attitude, she has been involved in uncovering several illegal activities. She made headlines when she shook up the illegal mining industry and uncovered illegal sand-mining in the Yamuna and Hindon river bank. In a talk about her life experiences, she comments, "Happiness means dreaming fearlessly and courageously living your dreams. If you're happy, you will make your family happy, your friends happy and people around you happy."

10. Havish Madhvapaty

Havish Madhvapaty is the founder of Havish M. Consulting, a spreadsheet automation firm that figured in 30 Innovative Startups to Watch in 2019 by the CEO Magazine. He himself was among the '40 under 40 Innovators' by Analytics Insight. While his session at the OPEX Conclave 2019, he said, "Small data is a new terminology that has seeped in, where you need to identify the business problems to solve, simply collating a lot of information doesn't really help."

