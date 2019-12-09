Left Menu
Habasit Acquires Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. (NBI) and Korea Belt Services (KBS) in South Korea

Habasit has incorporated our long-standing distribution partners in South Korea as a new Affiliated Company of the Habasit Group.

Namil Belt Industrial Co., Ltd. was established in 1978 and has a strong reputation in the Korean market built on a commitment to quality of products, service as well as application and fabrication know-how. Since its inception and with the ambition to deliver quality products, NBI was a distributor of Habasit in South Korea. Korea Belt Services was established in 2007 and operates as sub-distributor in close cooperation with NBI.

NBI and KBS consolidate as one company under the Habasit Korea umbrella to provide highest quality service and one source of support to customers and distribution network in South Korea. With nation-wide coverage the company will continue to provide high-quality, customized Habasit solutions for industries including textile, paper, food, materials handling, automotive and wood.

Mr. Hyung Jong Kim, will keep leading the business as General Manager and Director of the Company, ensuring the uninterrupted quality of business operations and a smooth transition for customers and distributors for NBI, KBS and Habasit in South Korea.

The acquisitions strengthen the level of service and support Habasit can deliver to customers in the South Korean market, whilst maintaining the business strategy and reputation built by NBI and KBS. As part of the Habasit Group, the company in Korea will continue to offer the full Habasit range of conveyor, power transmission and processing belts, as well as state-of-the-art components, including the portfolio of feet and hygienic leveling systems by NGI, a Habasit Group Company specializing in conveyor leveling components.

About Habasit

Habasit helps customers to improve the reliability, quality and productivity of their equipment and processes, providing them with excellent conveyor and power transmission products, systems and services. Established in 1946 in Basel, Switzerland, the family-owned company now has a global presence in over 70 countries, with more than 3,800 employees in affiliated companies and service centers worldwide. Habasit's customers receive the highest quality products and comprehensive, tailor-made solutions from our extensive range of fabric-based conveyor belts, plastic modular belts and chains, power transmission belts, and monolithic and timing belts.

For further information, please visit www.habasit.com.

