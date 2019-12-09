Staff on two Paris metro lines extend strike to Friday
Drivers and maintenance staff on two Paris metro lines voted on Monday to extend their strike against the government's planned pension reforms until Friday, a Reuters witness said. The votes involved lines 2 and 6 of the Paris subway but further votes were likely during the day for other lines as French commuters braced for the fifth day of transport chaos.
