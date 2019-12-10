Erdogan says Turkey and Libya can hold joint exploration in eastern Med

Turkey and Libya can carry out joint exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean after the two sides signed a deal on maritime boundaries, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told state broadcaster, TRT Haber, on Monday.

He also said Turkey would procure a new drilling ship to continue activities in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that Ankara could expand operations to the Black Sea or international waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)