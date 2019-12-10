Two sites identified in Chamba for eco-tourism: HP Forest minister

Two places have been identified in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district to be developed as eco-tourism sites, the government told the state Assembly here on Tuesday. In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA from Dalhousie Asha Kumari, Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur informed the House that Langha and Ranikot were identified for development of eco-tourism in Chamba.

Speaking at an event last year, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said last year the government had identified 113 places to be developed as eco-tourism sites. He had said eco-tourism could have many dimensions such as trekking, mountain biking, river rafting, skiing, heli-skiing, camping, rock climbing and bird watching.

