Alstom begins making train sets for Mumbai Metro Rail

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:29 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:29 IST
Alstom begins making train sets for Mumbai Metro Rail Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): France-based Alstom on Tuesday said it has commenced manufacturing train sets at its factory in Sri City, near here, for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation. "This will be the new face of transportation for the commercial capital of India. Mumbai is a global city and it is set to get a world-class metro experience," managing director of Alstom India (South Asia) Alain Spohr said at a function.

According to him, a total of 31 metro train sets comprising 248 cars would be manufactured at the facility. "The trains are custom-designed for Mumbai. Themed on dynamic fluidism that takes inspiration from the city, the train prioritises high interior density layout to maximise space efficiency," he said.

The first metro train, after undergoing testing, was expected to be delivered by November 2020. "The trains will be able to at least carry 3,000 people on a single trip," he said.

Alstom's overall contract with Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is valued at Euro 452 million. It would be running on a 33.5-kilometre in total length of Aqua Line. According to company officials, the Aqua Line train sets would feature a host of safety features, including CCTV cameras, smoke detectors, emergency intercoms, fire extinguishers with wider detrainment doors to quickly evacuate the passengers in case of an emergency.

The inclusive design of trainsets would also serve the differently-abled. Alstom would train maintenance and operations staff for the project. It was also the first time that any metro train in India would have 75 per cent motorisation enabling quick acceleration and deceleration bringing greater efficiency in operations.

The trains would be equipped with regenerative braking systems aiding significant reduction in carbon emissions. It would also be the first unattended train operation project in Mumbai. Spohr said Alstom was on track to double manufacturing capacity at Sri City from the current 240 to 480 train sets per annum.

"The factory (in Sri City) is currently executing orders for Chennai Metro, Montreal Metro and Mumbai Metro Line 3," he said. Alstom recently bagged a contract from Sydney's NRT to supply the rolling stock and signalling system for the next stage of Sydney Metro..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

