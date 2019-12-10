Left Menu
Development News Edition

North American Contact Center Market to Reach $5.02 Billion by 2023, Driven by High Adoption of Cloud & Hybrid Solutions

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 18:31 IST
North American Contact Center Market to Reach $5.02 Billion by 2023, Driven by High Adoption of Cloud & Hybrid Solutions

The addition of new channels, replacement of aging infrastructure, and integration of new functionality in the cloud with existing premise systems increased the revenues of the cloud contact center market by 12.5% in 2018. Contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particularly strong growth drivers as companies sought to make the most of their existing investments. The cloud contact center market will reach $5.02 billion by 2023. The higher adoption of hybrid solutions, meanwhile, will help the market maintain growth momentum at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% during the forecast period of 2018-2024. The contact center systems market will also grow 2.9% in the same time period to $1.7 billion.

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1042782/Contact_Center_Market.jpg

"Contact center vendors need to position themselves to capitalize on greenfield opportunities, while still catering to their large installed bases of premise products," said Nancy Jamison,Principal Analyst, Information & Communication Technologies. "Strong focus areas driving growth include workforce engagement and the infusion of artificial intelligence solutions across the customer contact landscape."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2023, examines the customer experience (CX) trends that will shape, grow, and influence customer contact, customers, and the employee experience (EX). It presents insights for select industries, business models, and technology areas, including inbound contact routing, interactive voice response, outbound dialing, workforce management, call recording, and analytics.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: "nofollow" >http://frost.ly/3wr.

"Pure-play cloud providers continue to expand offerings at a rapid pace, while traditional contact center systems suppliers have been adding cloud offerings," noted Jamison. "Companies are looking to differentiate themselves through artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced self-service applications, workforce engagement management, and enriched analytics offerings."

In addition to offering enriched self-service options for customers and contact center employees, vendors will find greater growth opportunities by:

  • Focusing on process transformation and top-down cross-organizational support that drive business benefits.
  • Refining an architecture that fills gaps in omnichannel CX by chaining pods of metadata.
  • Embedding gamification across agent toolsets to provide training and insights into performance.
  • Deploying new agent desktops with intuitive, step-saving interfaces and greater access to information.
  • Incorporating AI in non-customer-facing apps, including workforce management (WFM), routing, and outbound dialing.
  • Designing hosted solutions to provide the same functionality as on-premises applications.

Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global "nofollow" >Customer Contact Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. "nofollow" >Contact us: Start the discussion.

Growth Opportunities in the North American Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2023
K3D0-76

Contact:
Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
P: +1 (210) 348.1012
E: "nofollow" >Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

"nofollow" >http://ww2.frost.com

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

SPO-CRI-LD-RANJI-GROUPB

Young Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani shone with both the bat and ball, even as the domestic giants are on the cusp of getting a first-innings lead in their opening Ranji Trophy game here. Mulani 89 heroics with the bat helped Mumbai post ...

Homeless Santa? Banksy reindeer mural goes viral amid rough sleeping crisis

A mural by anonymous British street artist Banksy depicting a homeless man being pulled by two reindeer has gone viral on social media, as the number of homeless deaths in the country hit a new high last year.A video of the living artwork, ...

Congress asks state units to hold 'Dharna Pardarshan' against Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Congress party has asked all state units to hold Dharna Pardarshan on Wednesday across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019. The development comes ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Wednes...

Rape data: 63 percent rape victims in Delhi in 2018-19 were minor girls

HIGHLIGHT94 percent cases of kidnapping were related to children out of which 70 percent were girls.The rape cases were dropped by 6 percent and molestation by 30 percent.A high number of cases go unreported due to non-cooperative nature of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019