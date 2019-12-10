Left Menu
Dell Technologies, UNESCO tie up to boost quality of education

Dell Technologies, UNESCO tie up to boost quality of education Visakhapatnam, Dec 10 (PTI): Dell Technologies on Tuesday announced a new partnership with UNESCO MGIEP (Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace) to enable school teachers adopt technology in classrooms by using ICT tools. The information and communication technology (ICT) tools have been developed by Dell Aarambh and FramerSpace platform, a press release said.

Dell Aarambh intends to provide a springboard for teachers in information and communications technology, it said. FramerSpace, an artificial intelligence-based digital platform, would help teachers with rich content creation abilities coupled with analytical insight to improve the quality of education, the release said.

Dell senior vice-president P Krishna Kumar and UNESCO MGIEP director Anantha Duraiappah signed the partnership at the ongoing TECH-2019 event here, it said. The partnership would enable achieving the UN Sustainable Goal 4.7 towards education for building peaceful and sustainable societies and also UNESCO MGIEP in its mission of building social and emotional learning, innovative digital pedagogies and empowering youth, the release said.

The partnership between Dell Technologies and UNESCO MGIEP would be spread over three phases, with the first in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra where the teachers would be trained, it said. The training would focus on teaching the teachers the use of ICT and frontier technologies with the objective of achieving quality education, as outlined under Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SGD 4) by the member-states of the United Nations, it said.

Launched in 2016, Dell Aarambh has so far provided ICT training to more than 85,000 teachers across 4,530 schools in about 80 cities in India, the release added..

