Left Menu
Development News Edition

PressReader travels even farther with Air Mauritius partnership

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Vancouver
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:00 IST
PressReader travels even farther with Air Mauritius partnership

Air Mauritius continues to invest in premium products, like PressReader, to bring a world-class travel experience to the world-class destinations they serve

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - PressReader, the largest all-you-can-read digital newspaper and magazine platform, has partnered with Air Mauritius, an award-winning airline that connects travelers across four continents. They now offer every passenger unlimited access to premium newspapers and magazines.

Included in their ticket, passengers can enjoy access to PressReader 48-hours before and after their flight, when they connect to the Air Mauritius app, click the access link in their check-in email, or visit the Amédée Maingard Lounge. Using their own device of choice, passengers pick from over 7,000 newspapers and magazines from more than 120 countries in 60 different languages. They can download and save as many publications as they like to read offline while they fly.

The partnerships shows the airline's commitment to improving the passenger experience in a big way. This year, Skytrax — the world airline and airport rating organization — honored Air Mauritius with a 4-star rating for the quality of their on-board products and services. Skytrax also ranked Air Mauritius among the top 10 most improved airlines in the world, and the number 3 airline in Africa at the World Airline Awards.

And, as an airline committed to the UN Sustainability Development Goals, Air Mauritius takes social and environmental responsibility seriously. PressReader helps the airline reduce paper waste and minimize emissions – making for a greener flight that's better for the planet.

"It's exciting to be working with an airline that's always growing, evolving, and setting a standard in the industry," said PressReader CEO Alex Kroogman. "At PressReader, we believe it's possible to always put the passenger first without sacrificing core business values. We're proud that PressReader is helping Air Mauritius bring a world-class travel experience to their passengers in a sustainable way."

Air Mauritius is setting the standard in the airline space by integrating premium technology into the traveller journey. They've joined leaders like Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, JetBlue, Iberia, Turkish Airlines and British Airways who recognize the value that choice, entertainment, and on-demand content bring to the entire passenger experience.

About PressReader
PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world — publications such as The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, Hearst Newspapers and Magazines, The Globe and Mail, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few. 

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by any one of thousands of PressReader's brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience - household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

For further information: Mike Twining, Director of Marketing, mike@pressreader.com

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

attune delivers multiple SAP S/4HANA Fashion projects for leading global brands

&#160;attune Consulting has successfully completed multiple SAP S4HANA for fashion and vertical business go-lives. The announcement comes with the recent certification of their rapid deployment offering the attune Fashion Suite as an SAP-...

Man stabbed to death in front of minor daughter in Delhi

A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by three men in front of his minor daughter in Delhis Begampur area, police said on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Naresh Kumar. It is suspected that he was attacked over a moneta...

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections most liked on Twitter this year

Prime Minister Narendra Modis tweet celebrating the BJPs victory in Lok Sabha elections in May was the most re-tweeted and liked tweet this year in India, the microblogging platform said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modis narendramod...

Hacjivah Dayimani withdrawn from Blitzboks for HSBC Cape Town Sevens

Hacjivah Dayimani has been withdrawn from the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekends HSBC Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium after suffering a flare-up of a previous ankle injury at training on Tuesday.Springbok Sevens coach Neil P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019