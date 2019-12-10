US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.73 points, or 0.02%, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.

