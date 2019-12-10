US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes
Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.73 points, or 0.02%, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Netflix
- JPMorgan
- United States
- China
ALSO READ
'Anne With an E' to end with season 3 on Netflix
Karan, Zoya, Dibakar and Anurag's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on Netflix on Jan 1, 2020
Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' to debut on midnight of January 1, 2020
We are trying to become more Indian in content offering: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Netflix looking to export content from India with Rs 3,000 cr investment