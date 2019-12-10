Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wesley Group to invest Rs 220cr in golf course, hotel near

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:57 IST
Wesley Group to invest Rs 220cr in golf course, hotel near

The Wesley Group will invest over Rs 220 crore to set up an international level 27-hole golf course and a resort hotel near the world famous Sanchi Stupas at Ninod in Raisen district, which hopes to boost sports tourism in MP. Chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday gave away the "letter of award" to Wesley Group chief executive Dorian Mullens for the project, the state public relation department official said on Tuesday.

Nath informed the delegation that to attract employment-oriented investments into the state, his government has liberalised its investment policies and would encourage more such proposals. He also informed that to attract private investment in the tourism sector, his government has added a provision of ultra-mega projects this year by amending its 2016 policy and that the Wesley Group is the first invest since then.

The company has submitted a proposal to set up a golf course, resort, hotel, convention center and helipad in an area of 70.718 hectare with an investment of Rs 220.28 crore. The project will provide direct employment to 310 out of which, according to the provisions of the tourism policy, 247 posts will be filled up with the people having domicile in the state, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL - It's an election, actually

Britain holds an election on Dec. 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.The parties are on the campaign trail, travelling the length and breadth...

Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains

Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains Hyderabad, Dec 10 PTIThe Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday partnered with SugarBox Networks to provide seamless on-the-go entertainment experience to commuters. The Hyderabad Me...

Soccer-Deschamps extends France contract until 2022

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract by two years until 2022, the French football federation said on Tuesday. Theres no discussion about the results, its a logical decision, FFF president Noel Le Graet told a news confere...

Fernandez promises 'caring' Argentina as he assumes presidency

Center-leftist Alberto Fernandez was sworn in as Argentina president on Tuesday, taking over from the market-friendly Mauricio Macri amid applause and singing by lawmakers and supporters in Buenos Aires. Fernandez, whose vice president is c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019