Left Menu
Development News Edition

African cities bet on new technology to fix growing water shortages

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 22:05 IST
African cities bet on new technology to fix growing water shortages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

From solar-powered ground pumps to 3D-printed filters, new technology can help solve water shortages in African cities facing rapid growth, entrepreneurs and policymakers said.

These were among the solutions discussed at a summit hosted by the Islamic Development Bank in Senegal's capital Dakar this week, focused on how innovation can help African cities cope with the pressures of climate change and population growth. One in three people in Africa lacks access to a clean, reliable water source, and the figure is rising, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which estimates that poor sanitation causes 115 deaths each hour on the continent.

African countries should leapfrog old technology rather than playing catch-up when it comes to urban infrastructures such as water and transport, said Senegal's President Macky Sall. "Africa's delay in terms of urban management offers us the opportunity to take advantage of a new generation of available technology," Sall said, speaking on Monday at the Islamic Development Bank's "Transformers Summit".

Senegal's urban residents are projected to reach 60% of the total population in 2030, up from 43% in 2013, according to the World Bank, as agriculture suffers from the impacts of climate change and people increasingly move to cities in search of jobs. But like many African countries, it lacks the infrastructure to support the shift. Outside the capital, only two-thirds of urban households were connected to the water network and one-third to sewage systems in 2016, the World Bank said.

To remedy this, Senegal launched a 30 billion CFA Franc ($50 million) fund for entrepreneurship last year. The Islamic Development Bank, which is based in Saudi Arabia, also launched a $500 million "Transform Fund" for entrepreneurship in 2018. Among the 34 Transform Fund recipients who attended the conference, at least nine had projects relating to water access.

"This is something that is not going to be solved unless you get private capital involved," said Christelle Kwizera, founder of a water treatment and distribution company in Rwanda, adding that the main obstacle for African governments is lack of funds. Kwizera's company Water Access Rwanda reclaims broken hand pumps and turns them into solar-powered kiosks that pipe water to homes, she said. It currently has 57,000 daily users.

Mauricio Cordova, another entrepreneur, started his company Fair Cap in Peru with the goal of providing clean water to people affected by floods, cyclones or other disasters. He and his team used open-source design and 3D printing to create a small portable filter that screws onto plastic water bottles like a cap. A larger model was tested in Mozambique after Cyclone Idai this year and is in production.

"The problem is so big, I think we need many solutions," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. Senegal is also incorporating new technology and now uses "smart meters" that can remotely track changes in water consumption in the city and help identify leaks, said Abdoulaye Sene, a longtime advisor to the government on hydraulics.

But even with new solutions, it will take African states a long time to catch up with demand, he added. "Now governments are more and more in a state of doing things out of urgency, not because they were planned," Sene said. ($1 = 589.2200 CFA francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Undernutrition widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam

Undernutrition is particularly widespread among ethnic minority children in Vietnam, with stunting rates among the highest in the world, according to a new report launched today by the World Bank and Vietnams National Institute of Nutrition...

FACTBOX-Worker and environment safeguards among changes in new USMCA trade deal

Stronger worker and environmental protections top the changes to a new version of the North American trade deal that U.S., Mexican and Canadian representatives are due to sign in Mexico on Tuesday. The pact, which is expected to underpin 1....

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps slip on weak data; trade news cushions FTSE fall

Britains mid-cap index tumbled on Tuesday after lacklustre domestic growth data, while the FTSE 100 came off its earlier lows on a report that planned U.S. tariffs on China could be delayed. The bluechip index had slid as much as 1.3, weigh...

Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship Amendment Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019